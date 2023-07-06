Jordan Clarkson's net worth in 2023 is $25 million. Clarkson is a professional basketball player who plays for the Utah Jazz. He is a Sixth Man of the Year winner and an All-Rookie First Team member. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Jordan Clarkson's net worth in 2023.

Jordan Clarkson was born on June 7, 1992, in Tampa, Fla. He attended Karen Wagner High School. Here, he started his basketball career. As a senior, Clarkson averaged 18.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per outing. After wrapping up his high school career, Clarkson was a two-star prospect by ESPN. Furthermore, he also received offers from Texas Tech, Texas A&M, TCU and Tulsa. Clarkson would eventually decide to play for the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes.

Clarkson would play for Tulsa for only two seasons. In those years, he averaged 14.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. In a Tulsa uniform, Clarkson also made the C-USA All-Freshman Team. After two seasons, Clarkson transferred to Missouri. There, he averaged 17.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. As a senior, he made the Second Team All-SEC.

Jordan Clarkson is drafted by the Wizards, traded to the Lakers

Clarkson eventually declared for the 2014 NBA Draft. He was selected in the second round with the 46th overall pick by the Washington Wizards. Shortly after getting drafted, Clarkson was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Nevertheless, he signed a two-year, $35 million deal with the Lakers.

As a rookie, Clarkson only saw action for 59 games while also plying his time with the Lakers' G-League affiliate the Los Angeles D-Fenders. But despite juggling his time in the NBA and in the G-League, Clarkson averaged 11.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per outing. For his efforts, he made the All-Rookie First Team.

A season later, Clarkson would improve his scoring to 15.5 points per game while playing 79 games for the Lakers. After his rookie contract expired, Clarkson was rewarded with a four-year deal, worth $50 million. However, the Missouri standout would only stay in Los Angeles until the 2017-18 season. Just before the trade deadline, the Lakers traded Clarkson to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He helped them make an appearance in the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, Clarkson had a forgettable Finals debut, which saw him only put up 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per outing.

But despite a rough Finals appearance, Clarkson would become the silver lining to the rebuilding Cavaliers after LeBron James' second departure. In his first full season with the Cavs, Clarkson averaged 16.8 points per game to become the team's second-leading scorer in the 2017-18 season.

Jordan Clarkson is traded to the Jazz

One season later, Clarkson was once again traded, this time to the Utah Jazz. Clarkson played for the Jazz for the rest of the 2019-20 season, which was held in the NBA Bubble at the wake of the pandemic.

Playing for a playoff contender, Clarkson gave a good account of himself in the second half of the season. He put up 15.6 points per outing in the regular season and 16.7 points in the playoffs before the Jazz lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round. During the offseason, the Jazz opted to retain Clarkson by re-signing him to a four-year contract that would pay the guard $52 million.

After netting a lucrative deal with the Jazz, Clarkson immediately repaid the organization by having the best season of his career. He averaged 18.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game off the bench. For his efforts, Clarkson earned the 2021 Sixth Man of the Year Award.

In the 2022-23 season, Clarkson became a full-time starting guard by the Jazz. He registered respectable numbers of 20.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. After the season, Clarkson was penciled to become a free agent but decided to exercise his $14.23 million player option. Clarkson then signed a three-year contract extension worth $55 million.

Jordan Clarkson's Philippine National Team stint

Apart from playing in the NBA, Clarkson also represents the Philippines in international competitions. He first wore the Philippine national team colors at the 2018 Asian Games. In the tourney, Clarkson averaged 26 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. For playing in only five games, the Clarkson was paid PHP 30 million or around $500,000.

Clarkson would suit up again for the Philippine National Basketball Team at the 2022 FIBA Asia Qualifiers. It's unknown how much Clarkson made for playing in two games against Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. However, it wouldn't be surprising if the Jazz star netted another huge payday.

Jordan Clarkson's endorsement deals

Given that Clarkson is one of the most dangerous scorers in the NBA, he has earned quite a reputation. As a result, it isn't surprising that some brands have decided to partner with the former Sixth Man of the Year winner. Some of these brands include Heineken, Energen Champion, and Smart.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jordan Clarkson's net worth in 2023?