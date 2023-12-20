Connor Bedard starred in the Blackhawks latest win, and Luke Richardon's recent revelation proves he's destined to be a superstar.

The Chicago Blackhawks picked up a gritty 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night, and once again, it was due in large part to rookie sensation Connor Bedard. Bedard racked up a pair of assists and six shots on goal throughout the night, and generally appeared to be the most dangerous player on either team for much of the night.

These sorts of performances are starting to become standard business for Bedard, who has now racked up 12 goals and 16 assists through his first 31 NHL games. Doing so against one of the top teams in the league against the Avalanche is no small accomplishment either, and Bedard's latest strong outing drew an awesome revelation from head coach Luke Richardson that proves the talented 18-year is bound for superstardom.

Via Ben Pope:

“Richardson on Connor Bedard's performance tonight after Colorado shut him down in October: ‘A lot of people have the talent, but not all the people have that drive. He remembers that and he probably didn’t like that feeling. He wanted to show a better version of himself and our team, and I think he did that tonight.'”

Connor Bedard proving to be everything the Blackhawks hoped for

As the first overall pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, Bedard entered the league with sky-high expectations, and to this point, he has managed to meet expectations, if not outright exceed them. And perhaps even more important is the fact that, at 18 years old, Bedard still has so much room to grow, meaning the Blackhawks may just have their building block for the future already on their roster.

Bedard is already playing at an extremely high level, and chances are he is only going to continue improving on the ice, which is a very scary thought. Richardson's revelation shows how Bedard is putting in the work to continue standing out from his peers, and it doesn't look like he has plans to slow down anytime in the near future.