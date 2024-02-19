Will the Hurricanes make a big move before the deadline?

The Carolina Hurricanes have been one of the NHL's most consistent teams this season and are in prime position to reach the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year. With the trade deadline looming, the Hurricanes could add talent to their already solid roster. General manager Don Waddell's approach won’t change though as he eyes long-term additions rather than rentals.

The Hurricanes made several significant trades during Waddell's tenure as general manager, but the experienced executive doesn’t like coughing up high-end talent for players on expiring contracts.

“Yeah we’re not big on rental types,” Waddell said, per Pierre LeBrun. “We’ve done a couple over the years, but the only (deadline deals) we’ve paid big prices, like giving up a first-round pick for Brady Skjei, we were going to have him for four years.”

Waddell does his due diligence when making deals, especially in-season. He won’t force a deal because of a big name or if other contending teams make big moves.

Instead, the Hurricanes are in the business of building for the long haul, whether that be retaining and developing prospects or shipping them for NHL players with multiple years on their contracts.

“Our first priority, if we’re giving up premium picks or top prospects, we want to make sure that we get a player for more than a few months,” Waddell said. “That’s why we stay in touch with a lot of teams and guys. For us to make that kind of deal right now, there’s just not a lot of (non-rentals) out there. Most players being shopped are unrestricted at the end of the year.”

Hurricanes to stand pat?

Things can change in an instant in professional sports, so the Hurricanes could alter their way of thinking if an injury occurs or the market opens up a bit. Carolina seems content with riding out the season as currently constructed but could move some pieces that don’t quite fit the roster anymore to gain extra draft picks.

Entering Monday's action, the Hurricanes are in second place in the Metropolitan division and are nine points clear of a guaranteed playoff berth. There's a chance Carolina catches the New York Rangers for the top spot in the Metro, which would net them a top-two seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Rangers have a six-point cushion over the Hurricanes with 27 games to play (Carolina has a game in hand).

If the Hurricanes were to add before the March 8 deadline, it would likely be on the offensive front. Carolina's goalie situation has worked itself out as the team awaits the return of Frederik Anderson who's been out since November after being diagnosed with blood clotting issues.

Not many big names are expected to be moved this season which has caused the market to go quiet for the most part. If any team were to make a splash move for a player who's name hasn’t popped up in trade rumors, it's the Hurricanes.

Don Waddell and Carolina will continue to do their homework but the Canes are Stanley Cup contenders with their current roster. They may not look much different in three weeks when the NHL trade deadline has passed.