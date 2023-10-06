As if there wasn’t already enough pressure on Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard, the Chicago faithful are certainly hoping to see some fireworks from the No. 1 overall pick.

The Blackhawks say their season ticket sales have nearly doubled, both full-season and partial packages, following Bedard's arrival. Chicago expects a 10% increase in overall ticket sales this season, according to Greg Wyshynski. The team sold over $5 million in season tickets within the first 12 hours of winning the draft lottery, before even selecting Bedard.

The Blackhawks ranked toward the bottom in attendance last season among the 32 NHL teams, finishing third in capacity percentage in what was the team's third consecutive losing season. Chicago is hoping that the 18-year-old phenom can turn the franchise's fortunes around in more ways than one.

It's one thing to get the fans to the arena. It's another to keep them coming and that's what Bedard's main goal essentially is in year one. The Blackhawks can’t expect the rookie to carry the team to a postseason berth right away, though they have done a nice job of giving him some complementary pieces around him. Instead, Chicago should try to put as many butts in the seats as possible while hoping Bedard puts on a show on any given night.

The Blackhawks haven’t won a playoff series since winning the Stanley Cup in 2015. That streak might continue this season, but at least hockey fans in the Windy City have something, or in this case, someone, to look forward to watching on the ice.

Blackhawks fans have some waiting to do though as Chicago's first five games are on the road. Connor Bedard's first home game is slated for Oct. 21.