The Connor Bedard Show has officially begun in the National Hockey League. The most hyped prospect since Connor McDavid was exceptional in his preseason debut for the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night, registering two assists as the Hawks beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 in overtime.

The 18-year-old finished the night by making a great pass to set up Andreas Athanasiou at 4:02 of the extra frame, sending the 9,947 at the United Center home happy.

BEDARD TO ATHANASIOU FOR THE OT WINNER! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/aNNnCd5281 — NHL (@NHL) September 29, 2023

Bedard finished the night with five shots and an eye-opening 21:20 time on ice. Based on the early usage, it's likely the ex-Regina Pat will be playing upwards of 20 minutes a night during the regular season.

But, despite the encouraging first showing, the rookie knows he can be even better.

“I felt pretty good and comfortable and stuff, but I think I could do a lot better,” Bedard explained after the game, per the Associated Press. “I don't know if there was a surprise. Obviously less room, but that's nothing I didn't expect, so just kind of get used to it here.”

Bedard started on a line with wingers Taylor Hall and Ryan Donato; it's expected that Bedard and Hall will be joined at the hip on the team's first line this season.

The squad's new 1C is fresh off ripping up junior hockey, scoring 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 games for the Pats, the most points in a Western Hockey League season since 1995-96, per AP.

After a 26-49-7 showing in 2022-23, the Hawks earned a surprise win at the NHL draft lottery, and the right to select Connor Bedard with the No. 1 overall pick.

“I was like talking to my dad today and I'm, like, ‘I get to play in the United Center and that's pretty unreal,'” he reflected. “I think that's big to see the fans and everything, and then play against a lot guys that are trying to make the NHL and guys who have played in the NHL and stuff.”

The North Vancouver, BC native will play his first regular season NHL game against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins when his Hawks open the season in Pennsylvania on Oct. 10.