The curiosity lives on in the Windy City as Chicago Blackhawks forward Corey Perry was scratched for a second consecutive game on Saturday. With no apparent injury forcing the absence, there is plenty of speculation as to what is keeping Perry out of the lineup.

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson declined to clarify what the situation is with Perry, according to Mark Lazerus. In fact, the Blackhawks have said nothing regarding the matter, not even as much as to say whose decision it is for Perry to sit out.

Perry is in his 19th NHL season and first with the Blackhawks. Though 38 years old he is very dependable, as evidenced by him playing all but one game in each of the last two seasons. He recorded 65 points in that span as well.

Perry played in the first 16 games for the Blackhawks this season, hitting the ice for over 14 minutes per game. He has nine points on four goals and five assists. No reports of an injury surfaced after he was scratched on Wednesday and the same continues on Friday.

There are so many scenarios that could have led to this point, one of which many believe to be a trade. That would make little sense though considering Perry chose to play with the Blackhawks.

Until Chicago or Corey Perry himself confirms what is happening, fans will be left pondering why the seasoned NHL vet is unable to play. The Blackhawks will try to get back on track without Perry against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Chicago enters the game on a five-game losing streak.