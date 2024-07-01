Tyler Bertuzzi's time with the Toronto Maple Leafs has reached its conclusion, with reports surfacing Monday morning that he has agreed to a multi-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks. The deal is said to carry an annual average value of $5.5 million, according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

Bertuzzi's time with the Maple Leafs was a short one, as there was no extension signed between the two parties after he inked a one-year deal worth $22 million with Toronto back in 2023. The writing appeared to be on the wall for the end of Bertuzzi's stint with the Maple Leafs when Toronto signed Max Domi to a four-year, $15 million extension.

The Blackhawks offer a much different atmosphere for Bertuzzi, who's played in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs over the last two seasons. This time around, Bertuzzi will be part of a rebuilding Blackhawks squad that is still considered a long shot to win the Cup in 2025. Their chances of making the playoffs don't look bright either. Nevertheless, the addition of Bertuzzi is a significant shot in the arm of Chicago, particularly its anemic offense that was among the least productive in the entire NHL in the 2023-24 campaign.

Last season, the Blackhawks were dead last in the league with just 2.17 goals per game and only 28th overall with a 16.6 percent success rate on the power play. They were also last with an 8.3 shooting percentage. They were also a bad possession team that mightily struggled to find quality and high-percentage scoring opportunities. Bedard, in his rookie season, was a bright spot for the Blackhawks, who relied a lot on his abilities on the ice. He and Jason Dickinson were tied atop the Blackhawks scoring list last season with 22 goals apiece. Bedard also led Chicago in assists (39) and points (61). No other Blackhawk had more than 54 points.

That was the sad state of Chicago's offense last season, though, it was not entirely a surprise given the phase the Blackhawks are going through.

While Bertuzzi struggled to establish a consistent role with the Maple Leafs, as he got switched around the top six all season long, he could have a much more defined outlook in Chicago. The Blackhawks don't have as much pressure to win right away as Toronto, and that should take some of the burden off Bertuzzi's shoulders. At the same time, he can provide a steady presence on the side of Bedard, who still has plenty of room to grow.

Last season, Bertuzzi posted 21 goals to go with 22 assists in 80 games with the Maple Leafs. He had a goal and three assists during Toronto's first-round loss to his former team, the Boston Bruins, in the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Bertuzzi was a second-round pick by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2013 NHL Draft. He spent his first six and a half seasons in the NHL with the Red Wings, who traded him to the Bruins in 2023 before he joined the Maple Leafs. So far in his time in the NHL, Bertuzzi has racked up 113 goals and 148 assists across a total of 406 games.

Tyler Bertuzzi's deal with the Blackhawks gets social media buzzing

Of course, hockey people on social media have a lot to say about Bertuzzi going to the Maple Leafs.

Here's one Bertuzzi overview from @JFreshHockey: “Tyler Bertuzzi, signed 4x$5.5M by CHI, hard-working offensive winger who creates scoring opportunities in the net-front both by shooting and passing the puck. The finishing touch has always been streaky, peaking at a 36-goal pace in the 2021-22 season. #Blackhawks”

“Tyler Bertuzzi collecting Original Six teams like some kind of hockey Thanos,” said @TweetsOfCarter.

“So they lost Bertuzzi by a million because they overpaid Liljegren. God I hate this franchise.” posted @AM34GLOAT.

From @NBrownChiHN: “#Blackhawks fans will absolutely love how reckless Bertuzzi is with his body, whether its sweeping at a loose puck, driving the net, or defending Bedard and the young core.Will annoy the hell out of opponents, too”

“Bertuzzi trying to add every original 6 team to his resume at this point,” quipped @Swaybeaut.

“Bertuzzi is gona put up 65 points with Bedard this year and everyone will try to make it some ghastly sin on the Leafs to have let him walk,” chimed in @ATFulemin.

“Four-year deal for Tyler Bertuzzi doesn't thrill me, but neither did the Max Domi signing two years ago and I warmed up to him. I’ll just keep an open mind and hope I’ve been wrong,” stated @GregBoysen.

“We're talking about Patrick Kane collecting Original 6 teams like infinity stones… Bertuzzi will be on his 4th Original 6 team in his career,” said Ron Luce @LuceOnTap.