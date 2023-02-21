Chicago Blackhawks’ superstar forward Patrick Kane has been dominating NHL headlines over the last few weeks, and trade rumors continue to swirl around the three-time Stanley Cup champion. Kane and the Hawks welcome Las Vegas for a date with the Golden Knights on Tuesday night; the Knights are one of the teams rumored to be trying to entice the 34-year-old to waive his no-trade clause to join the second-newest NHL franchise.

With Kane remaining one of the top trade targets in the league ahead of the Mar. 3 NHL Trade Deadline, both Hawks’ and hockey fans are surely wondering: Is Patrick Kane playing tonight vs. the Golden Knights?

Patrick Kane status vs. Golden Knights

Patrick Kane is expected to play on Tuesday night against Las Vegas, according to The Athletic’s Scott Powers.

“The question is whether this will be his last home game as a Blackhawk. The next home game isn’t until March 2,” Powers tweeted on Tuesday.

It was no surprise that Kane was eyeing Broadway and the New York Rangers as one of his top trade destinations, but after the team traded for star winger Vladimir Tarasenko, that dream seems to be dead.

Kane also said recently that rumors he would waive his no-trade clause to join the Toronto Maple Leafs are fiction, especially after the Leafs traded for Ryan O’Reilly from the St. Louis Blues last week.

The superstar is having one of the worst offensive seasons of his career, with just 41 points in 52 games. But he has heated up as of late, scoring a hat trick with an assist against the Leafs on Sunday night after potting two goals in a win over the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 17.

The way Blackhawks’ best player Patrick Kane is playing lately, it absolutely seems like he could make a difference for a contender looking to make a deep postseason run, but it all comes down to whether the Buffalo native will waive his no-trade clause, or simply look to sign a new contract in the offseason.

When it comes to the question of if is Patrick Kane playing tonight vs. the Golden Knights, the answer is almost certainly. But the big question remains as to whether it will be his last home game in a Chicago uniform after spending his entire career with the franchise.