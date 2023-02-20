The March trade deadline in the NHL is getting closer and closer, which means the Chicago Blackhawks will have the spotlight on them getting more intense in the coming days and weeks, especially because of the saga involving the statuses of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews.

The Blackhawks have already expressed the unlikeliness of the franchise trading either Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews. For one, both players have full no-movement clauses on their respective contracts, each about to expire at the end of the 2022-23 NHL season. Toews is also on the injured reserve due to Long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome-related symptoms.

As for Patrick Kane, he hasn’t made up his mind yet on whether to waive his full NMC or stay put with the Blackhawks until at least the end of the season.

Via Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago:

“Patrick Kane when asked what his gut says about potential future ahead of trade deadline: “I don’t know. I think if I knew that I’d probably make the decision already. So we’ll see.” #Blackhawks”

Some of the top forwards on the trade block have already found new teams, with Vladimir Tarasenko and Bo Horvat now playing for the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders, respectively, so Patrick Kane is now part of a thinning group of potential trade targets.

The 34-year-old Patrick Kane has 11 goals and 26 assists (37 points) so far in the current NHL regular season. He signed an 8-year $84 million extension with the Blackhawks back in 2014.