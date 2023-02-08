After months of speculation surrounding Chicago Blackhawks superstar Patrick Kane, it seems as though the 34-year-old is on the verge of making a decision about his future with the NHL Trade Deadline looming.

Kane’s agent Pat Brisson told The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun on Tuesday that there should be clarity “relatively soon” on whether the star winger is prepared to entertain a trade.

Kane holds all the cards in his hand as he has a full no-move clause, and could simply choose not to get traded and play out the rest of his contract in Chicago this season.

He will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer and could choose to sign with whichever team he likes. If Kane does give Blackhawks’ brass the go-ahead on facilitating a trade, “Brisson said teams would be given at least seven to ten days advance word ahead of the March 3 deadline to prepare,” LeBrun writes.

This caveat is mentioned because, if Kane is willing to go ahead with a trade, Brisson doesn’t want to surprise teams at the last minute and also gives them adequate time to prepare offers ahead of the deadline.

LeBrun predicts that if Kane waives his no-move clause, he will only allow two or three teams to be involved in bidding for his services.

The three-time Stanley Cup Champion has had a down year in 2022-23, with only 35 points through 46 games, but would still be a massive addition to any team looking to make a deep run in 2023.

The New York Rangers have been heavily linked to Kane, as a potential reunion with former linemate Artemi Panarin and the chance to play in one of the most coveted NHL rinks in the league.

Patrick Kane is certainly the most intriguing trade chip ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline, and it will be interesting to see if the Chicago Blackhawks lifer chooses a new team in 2023.