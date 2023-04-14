Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022. Get in touch: colin.gallant0@gmail.com

Jonathan Toews went out in style in his last game as the captain of the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night, scoring a goal in front of the home crowd at United Center as he’s done so many times before.

Toews spoke about how much his 15 years in Chicago have meant to him after the team’s 5-4 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, according to TheScore’s Josh Wegman.

“I love you, Chicago,” he said to the fans after the game. “This is my home, you’ll always be in my heart.”

"I love you, Chicago. This is my home, you'll always be in my heart." Jonathan Toews with a final lap and a thank you for @NHLBlackhawks fans. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E1M0k77XFr — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 14, 2023

The 34-year-old was given a lengthy standing ovation from the home crowd, and members of the Flyers stayed out as well out of respect for the captain.

“I’m blown away,” Toews told Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun Times regarding his postgame send-off. “I really felt almost unworthy of a moment like that.”

Toews certainly is worthy of a moment like that after helping the Blackhawks win three Stanley Cups and remain at the top of the NHL’s standings for over a decade.

Jonathan Toews receives an extraordinary standing ovation at the United Center and addresses the fans 👏 pic.twitter.com/mLcxwB8u6b — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) April 14, 2023

“I knew in my heart, before I had the conversation with general manager Kyle Davidson, that it’s time [to move on],” he said. “There’s absolutely no hard feelings. I have nothing but love and gratitude for the Blackhawks.”

Although the Hawks lost the game, Toews was able to send the fans into a frenzy once more by scoring his final goal with the club on a nice redirection in the second period.

WHO ELSE? 🤗 Jonathan Toews scores to cut the deficit to one in his last game as a Blackhawk. pic.twitter.com/TaSbf85cQO — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 14, 2023

The Winnipeg, MB native is sixth on the franchise’s all-time points list with 883, and also won the Selke Trophy as the league’s best defensive forward in 2013 and Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2015.

He’s been the backbone of this Hawks team for 15 years, and although the future is uncertain, it’s been an incredible career for the captain.

Jonathan Toews hasn’t said anything about his future, but it wouldn’t be at all surprising if his last game as a Blackhawk is also his last game in the National Hockey League.