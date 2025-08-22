The New York Yankees have enjoyed an offensive reawakening this week. Aaron Boone's team rediscovered the magic that it started the season with at the plate. New York used the long ball to dominate the Brewers when the season started. Months later, Aaron Judge, Ben Rice, and Co. are doing the same to the Boston Red Sox and the rest of the league as they make their push.

Judge, Rice, and Stanton went back-to-back-to-back earlier this week to help the Yankees maintain their winning streak. During their series opener against the Red Sox, Rice broke the seal for New York with a 419-foot solo shot.

Boston starter Lucas Giolito left a fastball over the heart of the plate and Rice smacked it to right field.

Ben Rice is on an absolute heater 🔥 This solo blast brings the @Yankees even! pic.twitter.com/Bok66TUceY — MLB (@MLB) August 21, 2025

Rice has had an excellent offensive season for Boone and the Yankees. The first baseman turned catcher has split time with Paul Goldschmidt and Austin Wells since Giancarlo Stanton came back. Boone doesn't want to miss out on his production at the plate, for good reason. According to Major League Baseball's Sarah Langs, his home run matched a record set by the team in 2020.

“The Yankees have now scored 20 consecutive runs via home run,” Langs said. “That ties the 2020 Yankees for most consecutive runs scored via the home run by any team in at least the expansion era (1961).”

New York's offensive explosion has come primarily because their sluggers have found their swings. Judge hit himself back onto Shohei Ohtani's level as both superstars try to repeat as MVPs. However, the Yankees' captain is more focused on getting his team back to the top of the American League East.

The Toronto Blue Jays passed New York for the top spot earlier this year. However, the Yankees entered the Red Sox series on a five game winning streak, sitting just four games back of Toronto. If New York can keep up their hot stretch, the Blue Jays' lead might not last much longer.