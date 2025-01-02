The Chicago Blackhawks played host to the St. Louis Blues at Wrigley Field for the NHL's latest Winter Classic on New Year's Eve. It was a rare New Year's Eve edition of the Winter Classic. But there was a ton of action to be seen. In the end, the Blues won 6-2 on the road in the Friendly Confines. The loss certainly has not sat well with Chicago, especially captain Nick Foligno.

Foligno was one of a few Blackhawks players who spoke with the media following the loss. The Chicago captain acknowledged the lead-up to the game was incredible. However, it's hard to look back on the amazing moments knowing they could not deliver a win for the fans in attendance.

“The lead up, everything was amazing, but then you don’t win and look at it now, you feel like crap. It (stinks). You’ve got your family out there waiting. They froze their (butts) off for four hours to watch you and you’re not able to go out there with big smiles and make it the night what it should be. That’s what (stinks),” the Blackhawks captain said, via NHL.com.

Blackhawks lament disappointing attending fans

One common theme appeared as Chicago players spoke with the media on Tuesday night. The Blackhawks were well aware of the circumstances around this game. The game was outdoors, meaning fans braved the elements in order to watch their team. But they were not treated to the greatest display of hockey on the ice.

“For our fans too, walking home tonight, their fans are celebrating and ours are disappointed. That’s a bad feeling, too. We’re tired of disappointing them. We want to get them feeling good about our organization and our hockey team and get them behind us. That’s not the way to do it,” Nick Foligno said, via NHL.com.

Blackhawks trade candidate and veteran forward Taylor Hall was visibly emotional after the game and shared a similar sentiment. “I'm shocked at how we played. It's really disappointing. Our fans have been through so much this year and they really came and supported us today… For us to lay an egg like that, I'm really sad for the people that support us,” Hall said, via Chicago Sun-Times reporter Ben Pope.

The Blackhawks' loss at the Winter Classic against the Blues dropped them to 12-24-2 on the season. Chicago has lost five games in a row now as they desperately search for some sort of spark. The Blackhawks are in action again on Friday when they return to the United Center to host the Montreal Canadiens.