The Chicago Blackhawks are off to a 0-2 start and to make matters worse, they will be without a key player for the time being. Veteran Taylor Hall left Wednesday's loss to the Boston Bruins early with an upper body and head coach Luke Richardson said he'll be week-to-week moving forward, as reported by the Chicago-Sun Times' Ben Pope.

Hall exited in the second period following a hit from former teammate Brandon Carlo. He did return briefly but was in too much pain to continue. Richardson had this to say about Hall's injury, via NHL.com:

“It was unfortunate. We just have to plow through. He was playing really well for us,” Richardson said. “He came out for one more and he just said he just wasn't feeling good enough and the trainer said, ‘That's it for tonight.’ So, we'll try and reevaluate as we go to see what he's doing. But I think, especially being in Boston, he really wanted to get back out there and give it a go.”

Taylor Hall was off to a good start in 2022-23 after getting traded to the Blackhawks in the offseason. He had an assist against his ex-team Wednesday and also showed well in preseason action. He actually assisted No. 1 pick Connor Bedard's first NHL goal.

While it doesn't appear to be serious, it's still a blow for Chicago. Hall has been around for many years and has put up consistent numbers each and every season. He had 16 goals and 20 assists in 61 contests last season.