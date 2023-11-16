Here are the biggest early season surprises and disappointments for the Chicago Blackhawks so far in 2023-24.

The Chicago Blackhawks entered a new era for their franchise in 2023-24. Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, icons of the team for nearly two decades, are no longer with the team. Kane didn't even finish last season with the team, and he currently looks unlikely to join Chicago in NHL Free Agency this year.

This new era for the Blackhawks is led by none other than Connor Bedard. Chicago's first overall pick in June entered the NHL as one of the most hyped-up prospects in recent memory. You have to go back to 2015, when Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel were the draft's top prospects, to understand the sheer hype Bedard generated this past summer.

Unsurprisingly, Bedard has emerged as the best player on the Blackhawks. But there have been some surprises regarding this team so far. And there is one glaring disappointment through these first 13 games, as well. Let's take a look at the Chicago Blackhawks and identify which player falls where through the team's beginning stretch of games.

Alex Vlasic, Kevin Korchinski play major roles

Chicago's rookies are important to the makeup of this team. These players will shape how well future iterations of the Blackhawks play. Connor Bedard is the central piece, but he is far from the only important piece to this puzzle. So far, Alex Vlasic and Kevin Korchinski are looking like important pieces in their own rights.

Both players are taking on major roles on Chicago's blueline in their first season. And they have absolutely ran with the opportunities they've been given. Vlasic and Korchinski are playing top-four minutes for the Blackhawks early on, showing the trust head coach Luke Richardson has in them.

Korchinski entered the league with a lot of expectations in his own right. The former Seattle Thunderbirds star was the seventh overall pick in 2022. Chicago acquired that pick from the Ottawa Senators in last summer's Alex DeBrincat trade.

Korchinski dominated the WHL with the Thunderbirds last season. In fact, he played a major role in helping Seattle make the Memorial Cup Final this summer. Being the key part in a trade involving a 40-goal scorer, combined with a season like he had in 2022-23, Korchinski has a lot to live up to. So far, so good.

Alex Vlasic, on the other hand, is a bit of a different story. Chicago certainly had high hopes for him, making him a second-round pick in 2019. That said, he was more of a project than Korchinski was in his draft year. The Blackhawks had to put him in the right situations to properly develop the Illinois native.

This season, things are going well. Vlasic has just three assists offensively, but he is one of the team's better defensive players. Outside of Connor Bedard, the US National Team Development Program product may be Chicago's most impressive player.

Korchinski and Vlasic have a long way to go in their careers. However, Blackhawks fans have to be pleased with their hot starts. And they have to feel better about the team's future with these two on their blueline.

Lukas Reichel has been disappointing

Lukas Reichel is another player who is considered part of Chicago's young core. The Blackhawks made them their first-round pick back in 2020. Reichel has played in the NHL in 2021-22 and 2022-23. His 2022-23 performance, in particular, was promising. He scored seven goals and 15 points in 23 games.

Many hoped this season would serve as a breakout season for Reichel. However, it just hasn't happened. The 21-year-old has just two points through Chicago's first 13 games. And the German forward may face a demotion to the AHL if things don't improve.

Lukas Reichel is still young. This is not a time for the Blackhawks or their fans to hit the panic button. That said, this start to the season is still disappointing. Let's see if Reichel can turn things around at some point this season.