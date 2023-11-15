Patrick Kane's list of prospective teams he wants to join amid his NHL free agency has grown to include an emphasis on the Sabres.

Patrick Kane's NHL free agency is swirling up a host of rumors. The former Blackhawks and recent New York Rangers winger is narrowing down a list of teams he hopes to join. The Buffalo Sabres are the latest team to join in the sweepstakes.

Patrick Kane's list of teams grows longer with the Buffalo Sabres

Kane's agent, Patrick Brisson, is moving the process of Kane's return forward with multiple Zoom calls scheduled with interested teams, per The Athletic.

Kane originally wanted to narrow down his list of teams to five or six. However, his prospects have grown to seven or eight. Namely, the Sabres have entered the conversation.

Buffalo GM Kevyn Adams confirmed the team's interest in Kane:

“Yeah we are a team that checked in on him once he became a free agent, and we asked them to keep us posted and that's what they've done. We'll see where it goes from there,” Adams said.

The Sabres could use the offensive services of Kane given their early season woes. Buffalo is 7-8 and stands as the second-worst team in the Atlantic Division. Furthermore, their troubles worsened with Tage Thompson's injury from the Boston Bruins game.

Thompson is set to miss significant time after an upper-body issue. In addition, the Buffalos could use more veteran presence in the locker room. Could Patrick Kane return to his hometown and help the Sabres climb the Eastern Conference?

The list of Kane's prospective teams includes (but is not limited to) the Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, and Dallas Stars. All in all, the NHL world awaits Kane's free agency decision.