The Chicago Blackhawks had an active NHL Free Agency this summer. Their most notable moves included signing Tyler Bertuzzi to a five-year contract on July 1. Additionally, the Blackhawks reunited with Teuvo Teravainen after trading him to the Carolina Hurricanes nearly 10 years ago.

Chicago set out to make their roster deeper and more competitive. However, no one is mistaking the Blackhawks with serious playoff contenders just yet. They know that their rebuild is still in full swing. But they hope to avoid completely bottoming out as they have over the last few seasons.

The Blackhawks will likely continue to sell off players between now and the 2025 offseason. These trades may not happen until the NHL Trade Deadline, but the trade candidates are coming into focus. Here are two Blackhawks trade candidates to consider as Chicago continues to work through its rebuild.

Blackhawks could move Taylor Hall

Chicago made an intriguing trade with the Boston Bruins for Taylor Hall last summer. They received Hall and veteran forward Nick Foligno in the deal. The Blackhawks wanted to surround star prospect Connor Bedard with veterans that could help him succeed immediately. However, things didn't exactly as they envisioned.

Hall struggled early on with Chicago and ultimately suffered a season-ending injury. He scored two goals and four points in the 10 games he played for the Blackhawks. Foligno had a nice season, so Chicago did get something out of this deal. But they certainly hope a healthy Hall will give them more support this upcoming year.

Hall should start the season with the Blackhawks in 2024-25. If he can bounce back, then he should increase his trade value by the time the NHL Trade Deadline rolls around. He is an unrestricted free agent at the end of this upcoming season, so his value may be somewhat limited either way. That said, the Blackhawks could still garner something out of the former Hart Trophy winner if he can bounce back offensively.

Andreas Athanasiou may be a trade candidate

The Blackhawks found a gem in NHL Free Agency in 2022 when they signed Andreas Athanasiou. The former Detroit Red Wings forward joined Chicago after parts of two seasons with the Los Angeles Kings. And in his first season, he scored 20 goals and 40 points in 81 games. It marked his best offensive season since the 2018-19 campaign.

Like Hall, though, Athanasiou struggled with injuries in 2023-24. He played just 28 games and did not have the same offensive impact. The former fourth-round pick scored just two goals and nine points when healthy. It's an uninspiring pace for a player the Blackhawks wanted to see more out of after signing him to a two-year contract extension.

There is a lot to like about the veteran forward when he's healthy. He has shown the ability to contribute in a secondary offensive role. And his playoff experience could be something contending teams covet around the NHL Trade Deadline. Athanasiou is also on an expiring contract, making him a clear trade candidate for Chicago.

The Blackhawks will likely be sellers once the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline rolls around. If Athanasiou finds his stride and remains healthy, his name will be in trade rumors leading to the deadline in March. And he could be one of the more under-the-radar trade candidates that contending teams pursue in their quest for a Stanley Cup next summer.