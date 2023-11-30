The Blackhawks start their road trip as we continue our NHL odds series with a Blackhawks-Red Wings prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Blackhawks start their road trip as they visit the Detroit Red Wings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blackhawks-Red Wings prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Blackhawks enter the game at 7-13-0 on the year, and last time out face the Seattle Kraken. The Blackhawks struck first, with back-to-back goals in the first period, less than two minutes apart. The Kraken would tie it up in the first though, with the second goal being a shorthanded one. In the second period, the Blackhawks would add two more goals, and while the Kraken tried to tie it in the third, they would add just more, giving the Blackhawks a 4-3 victory.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings enter the game at 11-7-3 on the year. Last time out, they faced the Rangers. Artemi Panarin scored first, in the second period, to give the Rangers the lead, but the Red Wings would score twice just 23 seconds apart to take the lead going into the third. In the third period, the Rangers continued to pressure, coming away with two goals and a 3-2 victory over the Red Wings. The Red Wings will have new support coming soon though, as former Blackhawk Patrick Kane has signed with the team and will be joining them on the ice soon.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blackhawks-Red Wings Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-152)

Detroit Red Wings: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Red Wings

Time: 7: 00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/NHLPP

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blackhawks Will Cover The Spread

The offense for the Blackhawks runs through their rookie Connor Bedard. He enters the game leading the team in goals and points this year. Bedard has ten goals on the season with seven assists to give him 17 points on the year. He is also tied for the team lead in power-play points, but that is with just two, a goal, and an assist. Meanwhile, Phillip Kurashev leads the team in assists on the year and is tied for second on the team in points. He comes in with four goals and eight assists this year, giving him 12 points. One goal and one assist have come on the power play.

Jason Dickinson is tied with Kurashev in points, and second on the team in goals. He comes into the game with seven goals and five assists on the year, giving him 12 points. The only other player over ten points on the year is Ryan Sonato. He comes into the game with four goals and six assists to give him ten points.

The Blackhawks have not scored well this year. They sit 29th in the NHL in goals per game at 2.65 goals per game this year. They have also been horrible on the power play. The Blackhawks are 31st in the league in conversion, with just six goals and a 9.2 percent conversion rate. They are also 21st in the league when man down, with just a 78.5 percent success rate.

It is expected to be Petr Mrazek in goal for the Blackhawks tonight. He is 5-6-0 on the year with a 3.22 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. Last time out, he was solid, saving 33 of 36 shots and taking the win.

Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread

The Red Wings are led in goals by Alex DeBrincat. DeBrincat comes into the game with 12 goals on the year, with eight assists to give him 20 points. That total is good for second on the year, while he is also third on the team on power-play goals with three of them. Dylan Larkin leads the team in points this year while sitting tied for first in assists on the year. He has eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points this year. Larkin is also tied for the lead in power-play goals, having four of them, with nine power-play assists. JT Compher comes in with four goals and tied for the team lead in assists this year, with 13 of them. That gives him 17 points on the year.

Meanwhile, Shayne Gostisbehere, the defenseman, is also tiered for the team lead in assists this year. He comes in with 13 assists on the year, plus five goals, for 18 points. Meanwhile, he is joined in a defensive pairing by Mortiz Seider. He has three goals for the year and also has ten assists. Six of those assists have come on the power play this year, while he has two goals this year on the power play.

The Red Wings are ninth in the NHL on the power play this year, sitting at a 22.2 percent conversion rate, and 20 power plays goal this year. Meanwhile, they are 16th on the penalty kill this year. They are 79.5 percent in success rate when man down this year.

The Red Wings are expected to start James Reimer today in the net. He is 2-2-2 on the year with a 2.30 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. He last played in the NHL Global Series against the Senators. In that game he allowed five goals on 34 shots, taking the loss. Still, he has had some solid games this year. He has three games in which he is over .930 in save percentage, including a shutout this year. Still, he is just 21-0 in those games.

Final Blackhawks-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

This is the Red Wings third game in four nights. They will be facing a Chicago team that is young and rested. Still, they are young and inexperienced, and may not be able to take advantage of a fatigued Red Wings team. Petr Mrazek has not been great this year, and neither has any of the Chicago goalies. Chicago is a streaky team, that can put up good numbers in one game, and fall flat the next. Still, the key here is going to be fatigue. The Blackhawks are going to be able to push pace in this one, and also score enough to stay in this game. Unless there is an empty net goal for the Red Wings at the end, the Blackhawks will be able to cover.

Final Blackhawks-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Blackhawks -1.5 (+126)