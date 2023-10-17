The Portland Trail Blazers are ushering in a new era after they finally catered to Damian Lillard's trade request and shipped him to a championship contender in the Milwaukee Bucks. With that, the Blazers have handed over the mantle to Scoot Henderson to lead this next chapter of Blazers basketball.

The Blazers landed a handful of assets from the Lillard deal, including Deandre Ayton from the Phoenix Suns. Portland expects Ayton to become a key piece of its future, pairing the former No. 1 overall pick with Henderson as the franchise embarks on this new era. This new opportunity presents a fresh start for the 25-year-old big man, who has become disgruntled with his role in Phoenix.

Ayton has played a couple of games for the Blazers so far this preseason. However, the two outings have been a mixed bag so far, which could be a concern for Portland heading into the 2023-24 NBA season.

Blazers concern from the 2023-24 NBA preseason: Deandre Ayton has been a mixed bag so far

Deandre Ayton has appeared in two of Portland's four preseason outings, including one against his former team, the Phoenix Suns. In two games, the new Blazers center averaged 7.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting just 43.8 percent (7-of-16) from the field in 19 minutes per contest.

Not exactly a flying start for the former 1st overall pick.

Ayton did not particularly show out as well against his former squad, which should have ideally given him extra motivation to perform. He had just seven points and six rebounds in that game, which is still solid considering he played just 23 minutes. However, it's not exactly the kind of game that would make the Suns regret trading him.

Deandre Ayton still needs to prove himself

Nonetheless, it is preseason and most performances during this time should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, this is also where some players can breakout and impress their coaches for a bigger role on the offense, which is what Ayton has been asking for in Phoenix.

Blazers coach Chauncey Billups sees the 25-year-old's motivated to prove that he is one of the best centers in the NBA and the big man believes he is capable for a bigger responsibility, especially on offense. But the 2004 NBA Finals MVP did say that Ayton won't be just handed those touches and will need to earn that responsibility.

He seems to me to have a motivation about him." Chauncey Billups on Deandre Ayton who Suns traded to Blazers. "I'm going to give him the responsibility to do more, bit it's all going to be based on his commitment level and what he wants to do." #Suns #RipCity pic.twitter.com/WpXp6EueT5 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) October 17, 2023

Throughout his tenure with the Suns, Ayton has developed into a steady inside presence and has been instrumental in the franchise's resurgence as a perennial playoff team in the Western Conference. He has always been an efficient double-double machine in each of his five seasons in the NBA with career averages of 16.7 points and 10.4 rebounds.

Growing as a player with Scoot Henderson

Ayton is still just 25 years old and is still ways away from a finished product. However, his growth and production seems to have plateaued over the last couple of seasons. That is likely as a result of a limited offensive role with the presence of ball-dominant perimeter players Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and later Kevin Durant.

Ayton has slowly extended his range over the last couple of seasons. His percentage of shots between 10 to 16 feet of the basket have gradually increased over the years. But it is still not at the point where he can actually help space the floor for Henderson to play to his strengths as a penetrator and rim attacker. The next step for Ayton is to become become at least a threat from the perimeter, which could really open up his, as well as Henderson's game.

If he develops some semblance of an outside shot, he and Henderson could become an even deadlier duo.