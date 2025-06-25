South Carolina football quarterback LaNorris Sellers disagreed with Thomas Castellanos' recent statement about Alabama. The Florida State quarterback made a controversial take on the Crimson Tide, claiming that the program is not the same since Nick Saban left. Castellanos will have the chance to back up his words on August 30th against head coach Kalen DeBoer's team. Sellers will also meet the Crimson Tide in 2025, with both programs entering the season with hefty expectations.

South Carolina is coming off a very encouraging fourth season under head coach Shane Beamer that saw the team barely miss the College Football Playoff. A lot of that success was due to Sellers, who racked up several accolades during his freshman season. The young quarterback was named Third-team All-SEC, SEC Freshman of the Year, and a Freshman All-American. In an interview with The Zach Gelb Show, Sellers pushed back on Castellanos' comments on the Crimson Tide.

“Shoot, Alabama is still Alabama to me. They were good last year. They’re a good team. They’re big, strong, and fast. That’s how I remember watching them growing up. I don’t really think they’ve changed that much. Obviously, they’ve got a new coaching staff and all that. But they’re still SEC ball, they’re still Alabama.”

South Carolina football must navigate a demanding schedule to return to College Football Playoff contention. The Gamecocks open the season with a clash against Virginia Tech. The Hokies are one of the two ACC teams Shane Beamer's program will face in 2025. Of course, the second clash against this conference comes against a Clemson team projected to be a legitimate championship contender. As for the SEC slate, it certainly isn't easy, especially in the middle of the season.

On paper, the Gamecocks have a brutal five-game slate at LSU, against Oklahoma, against Alabama, at Ole Miss, and Texas A&M. All of those teams could be ranked in the top 25 when they meet South Carolina, and LaNorris Sellers will have to be even better than last season to navigate this stretch with an above .500 record. But this group certainly has the talent to do so.

Overall, South Carolina football's quarterback is locked in on a critical season for his school. Shane Beamer wants to keep the program heading in the right direction, and to do that means a berth in the College Football Playoff. Like last season, the Gamecocks and Crimson Tide might be in contention for one of the last spots in the field till the very end. Sellers and company know never to underestimate Alabama.