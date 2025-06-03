The Portland Trail Blazers took a big step forward this season. After going 21-61 in the 2023/24 season, Portland was able to finish 36-46 this year. That record put them within reach of a play-in opportunity in the postseason. It would have been the first time the Trail Blazers reached the postseason since the shortened 72-game season in 2020/21.

During their successful campaign this past year, Portland had seven players average double-digit points. Anfernee Simons led the team in scoring, but Shaedon Sharpe was close behind. The Acquisition of Deni Avdija seemed to work out for the team, as well.

Two veterans in Jerami Grant and Deandre Ayton averaged 14.4 points per game each. The two players have been the topic of trade discussions recently, though. With those trade thoughts happening, the Trail Blazers have some decisions to make before the NBA Draft on June 25th.

Looking forward to the draft, Portland had the 10th-best odds to win the first pick in the lottery. Unfortunately for them, they ended up moving down one spot, so they will pick 11th in the upcoming draft.

With that in mind, plenty of players would fit in at Portland. However, there are some players the Trail Blazers should stay away from as they look to make themselves a playoff team once again.

Below are three players the Trail Blazers should avoid in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Forward, Noa Essengue – France

Essengue is a French forward that is playing in the German League heading into the draft. Because of that, teams were not able to take a look at him during the combine. Now, there is a chance his season ends before, which would allow teams to take a look at him. However, with so much being unknown about him, there could be some hesitation for teams to call his name on June 25th.

Essengue is a great player, there is no doubt about that. He averages 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. He is a player that will do well on both ends of the court. However, he struggles to shoot from the perimeter. This season in Germany, Essengue is making just 29.4 percent of his shots from deep. Despite that, he has the potential and it is easy to see why he might be a top-15 pick in the draft.

The reason Portland should stay away is they do not necessarily need him. With Avdija and Toumani Camara, Portland is set at the wing position. Additionally, they have plenty of guys that can stretch to the forward position. If the Trail Blazers are drafting by what they truly need, Essengue should be passed over.

Forward, Carter Bryant – Arizona

Bryant was a freshman at Arizona this season. He played in 37 games, but started just five. In those games, Bryant averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game. He is active on defense and his athleticism at the combine opened the eyes of some scouts. Bryant's pre-draft analysis suggests he has a high floor and ceiling.

He is going to be player that plays a lot of different roles in the NBA. Whether it is as a stretch four, or someone who might be handling the ball a little bit more, Bryant is versatile. The problem is he was not a starter in college. Along with that, in his last two college games combined, Bryant shot 3-for-14 from the field. He is going to take his shots from the perimeter, and he is not one to get to the free throw line as much.

The reason Portland should stay away is they have multiple players that fit Bryant's archetype. Bryant brings athleticism and good three-point shooting, but the Trail Blazers could do without him. Picking him is not the end of the world for the Trail Blazers, but they should consider other options.

Forward/Guard, Liam McNeeley – UConn

McNeeley is another wing-type player that Portland does not need. He was a freshman this year at UConn and started 26 of 27 games for the Huskies.

McNeeley averaged 14.5 points per game, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. Those numbers are fantastic, but they came because of quantity and not quality of shots. He took just under 12 shots per game, and made only 38.1 percent of them. From the three-point line, the freshman shot 31.7 percent. He wants to shoot the ball, but NBA teams might want to see some better decision making out of him.

A player like McNeeley is someone Portland should avoid in the draft. They have shooters, and they have wings. If he is available at 11, which seems likely, Portland should pass on him.