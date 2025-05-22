As the Los Angeles Lakers head into a pivotal offseason focused on building around Luka Doncic and LeBron James, new trade scenarios continue to emerge. In a recent podcast, The Athletic’s Jovan Buha revealed fresh intel on how the Portland Trail Blazers are valuing their assets — and what it might mean for the Lakers' potential targets.

When presented with a fan-suggested trade that included Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, Dalton Knecht, and a first-round pick in exchange for Portland forward Toumani Camara, Buha offered a blunt assessment.

“I’ve heard that the Blazers want two firsts for Camara. So, I think maybe they view Dalton and a first as sufficient, but I think Portland probably says no,” Buha said.

Lakers weigh risk-reward on Blazers’ Toumani Camara and oft-injured center Robert Williams III

Camara, a 6-foot-7 forward, is coming off his second NBA season, where he averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He shot 45.8% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range, showing growth as a two-way contributor on a rebuilding Blazers roster.

Buha also weighed in on another Portland player — center Robert Williams III. Although Williams hasn’t been mentioned in Lakers trade talks since the deadline, Buha noted that the 27-year-old could fit well in Los Angeles, albeit with caution regarding his health history.

“I like him… He fits well on both sides of the ball, he’s a good rim protector, good rebounder, and a good vertical lob threat,” Buha said. “The big issue with him is the health… I would not give up a first-round pick for him, but he’s also worth more than a low-value second.”

Williams played just 20 games this past season, averaging 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 1.1 assists in 17.6 minutes per game. He has not appeared in more than 40 games in a season since playing 61 for the Boston Celtics during the 2021-22 campaign, and injuries have limited him to just 61 total games over the last three years.

Deandre Ayton’s contract and inconsistency raise questions despite potential trade appeal

Another name raised during the discussion was Deandre Ayton. The former No. 1 overall pick — selected ahead of Luka Doncic in the 2018 NBA Draft — could be a target if the financial and roster logistics align, though Buha expressed skepticism about Ayton’s fit in a championship-caliber rotation.

“If the Lakers are getting a pick back, you can talk me more into it,” Buha said. “But he’s making $35 million… If Ayton hits and it’s the 2021 Ayton that helped the Suns get to the Finals… sure. But he just has not been that player since then.”

Ayton completed his seventh NBA season — second with the Trail Blazers — averaging 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and one block per game on 56.6% shooting over 40 appearances. His inconsistency, however, has made his contract a sticking point in any potential deal.

With the Lakers seeking cost-effective and durable frontcourt solutions, the intel on Portland’s stance and player valuations adds another layer to what is shaping up to be a complex offseason in Los Angeles.