The Portland Trail Blazers appear to have identified a primary draft target following their recent acquisition of veteran guard Jrue Holiday.

According to ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel, 19-year-old Illinois point guard Kasparas Jakucionis has emerged as a serious option for Portland with the No. 11 pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft. The report follows the Trail Blazers’ trade that sent Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Holiday on Monday.

“After the Trail Blazers traded Simons for Holiday, Kasparas Jakucionis suddenly emerged as a real target for Portland, sources said,” Siegel reported. “Jakucionis recently had a private workout with the team the day before this trade was made, and his playmaking abilities would instantly provide depth to the Blazers' second unit.”

Jakucionis, who stands 6-foot-4.75 and weighs 205 pounds with a 6-foot-7.75 wingspan, averaged 15 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game for the Illinois Fighting Illini this past season. He shot 52.6% from the field and 20% from three-point range across 33 games. Regarded as one of the most skilled passers in the 2025 class, the Lithuanian-born guard offers size and versatility at the point guard position.

Portland’s interest in Jakucionis appears tied to their broader roster strategy. Holiday, 35, is expected to take on a leadership role and start in the backcourt while the team looks to add youth and depth behind him. Jakucionis could potentially fill that reserve playmaker role.

Holiday returns to Portland after helping the Boston Celtics win the 2024 NBA championship. In the 2024–25 season, he averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals over 69 games. While he was originally acquired by the Blazers in the 2023 Damian Lillard deal, Holiday was quickly flipped to Boston. He now rejoins a retooled Portland roster aiming for long-term growth.

Simons, who had been a mainstay in Portland’s backcourt for seven seasons, averaged 19.3 points and 4.8 assists in 2024–25. The decision to move him signals a continued shift in team-building philosophy under general manager Joe Cronin.

The Trail Blazers finished the 2024–25 season with a 36-46 record and are focused on retooling around a young core that includes Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Donovan Clingan. With the 11th overall pick in Wednesday’s NBA Draft, Portland is expected to prioritize players who complement its long-term vision.

Jakucionis’ recent workout and growing interest from the Blazers position him as a strong candidate to be selected if still available. As Portland reshapes its roster, the team’s draft-day decisions will provide further clarity on its rebuilding direction.