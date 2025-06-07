The Orlando Magic continue to surface in trade speculation as the franchise prepares for a pivotal offseason, and NBA insider Zach Lowe believes two prominent guards should be on the team's radar: Anfernee Simons and Darius Garland.

On a recent episode of The Zach Lowe Show, Lowe discussed the potential availability of both guards and their fit with Orlando, stating that the Magic are among the teams that should pursue upgrades in the backcourt.

“Anfernee Simons is eligible for an extension that feels like a rubber meets the road moment for the Blazers and Simons,” Lowe said. “And I think there’d be teams that would be interested in Simons. The internet’s favorite fake trade for like three years has been Simons to the Magic. Yes, I don't think that's a miss by the internet. I think that makes a lot of sense. And the other guy for the Magic… if I were one of these teams in need of a guard, I will be trying like hell to get Darius Garland.”

Simons, 25, has long been linked to the Magic, with trade rumors surrounding the Central Florida native for several seasons. He is coming off a productive year with the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 19.3 points, 4.8 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc. Simons appeared in 70 games during the 2024-25 season, playing 32.7 minutes per contest.

Magic’s ‘win-now’ shift puts spotlight on Anfernee Simons and Darius Garland trade possibilities

He enters the final year of a four-year contract, carrying a $27.6 million salary for the 2025-26 season. According to a recent report by NBA insider Brett Siegel, uncertainty remains about Simons’ long-term future in Portland following a 36-46 campaign — a 15-win improvement from the season prior, but still short of postseason contention.

Garland, also 25, has emerged as another name to watch amid questions about the Cleveland Cavaliers’ direction following their second-round playoff exit. Despite a 64-18 regular season record and a franchise-best 16-game win streak, Cleveland fell to the Indiana Pacers in five games. Garland, a two-time All-Star, posted regular season averages of 20.6 points, 6.7 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game on 47.2% shooting from the field and 40.1% from three-point range.

In the playoffs, Garland was limited to five appearances due to injury. He averaged 18.0 points and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 42% from the field and just 28.6% from three.

Garland is currently in the third year of a five-year, $197.2 million contract, with $39.4 million owed for the 2025-26 season. His potential availability could depend on Cleveland’s willingness to retool its core following a disappointing playoff run.

The Magic, who were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, have made it clear through recent comments that they are entering a “win-now” phase. With Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner forming the foundation, Orlando is expected to explore trade options to strengthen its backcourt and improve one of the league’s least productive offenses.