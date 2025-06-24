The Portland Trail Blazers did not waste any time this offseason when it comes to making deals. Late Monday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Trail Blazers traded Anfernee Simons and two picks for Jrue Holiday. Portland general manager Joe Cronin made the first move of many, but the trade spurred Matisse Thybulle to make a decision on his contract.

The six-year forward opted into his player option for next season, worth $11.5 million. The 28-year-old guard is now in the last year of his three-year, $33 million deal he signed in 2022. Now that he has opted in, the Blazers have another player that they could use in a trade later on this summer.

Thybulle does not figure to be a big piece of Cronin's plans moving forward. He played in just 15 games this season, averaging just over 20 minutes per night. He enjoyed a bigger role in Portland after joining them in 2023.

Now that the Trail Blazers have Holiday in the mix, Thybulle's future is much more murky. The 6-foot-5 guard brings value on the defensive end, but his lackluster offensive skillset has him in the back of head coach Chauncey Billups' rotation. Portland could be very aggressive as the trade season continues, and Thybulle's contract is an easy one to move.

The Trail Blazers traded for Holiday back in 2023, but he did not stay on the team for long. After sending Simons to Boston, Holiday could potentially take over at the point guard spot.

The far more likely outcome is that Portland will flip Holiday once again. Thybulle could help facilitate the move or help the Trail Blazers reach a certain threshold in a different trade.

Regardless of what happens, Thybulle's player option gives him security for one more season. He is one of many names to watch as Cronin guides Portland through the offseason. However, the success of the Trail Blazers' trade for Holiday remains to be seen.