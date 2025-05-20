Changes could be coming to the Denver Nuggets roster this offseason. The team doesn't have a pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and as a first-apron team on the fringe of the second-apron, they won't be able to add much talent in free agency. That means the team might have to scour the trade market in order to get better, and it has to be assumed that the team's next general manager will be anxious to make a splash and get Nikola Jokic's team back into championship contention. Michael Porter Jr. is the team's best trade chip.

Porter struggled in the postseason, largely because of a shoulder injury. The 3-point specialist averaged single-digit scoring figures, and a lot of Nuggets fans now want him to be traded. The Portland Trail Blazers could use his marksmanship from deep, so what could a Porter trade to Portland look like?

Trail Blazers trade proposal for Michael Porter Jr.

Trail Blazers receive: Michael Porter Jr., Hunter Tyson, Jalen Pickett, 2031 first-round pick

Nuggets receive: Robert Williams, Anfernee Simons

The Nuggets' postseason demise came largely in part because they were riddled by injuries, and they didn't have the bodies to make up for that. On top of Porter's shoulder injury, Aaron Gordon was forced to play through a Grade 2 hamstring strain. The team was incredibly thin, which forced their starters to play nearly the entirety of every postseason game.

This was a problem before the playoffs even started, and it was a reason head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth were fired. As a 6-foot-10 shooter, Porter does play an important role on a Jokic-led team, but the team desperately needs more depth. Porter's postseason struggles can be somewhat forgiven because of his injury, but without the draft capital to use in a trade and without the cap space to add via free agency, the team might be forced into trading Porter.

In this trade, the Nuggets give up one clear-cut rotation player for two. Anfernee Simons was Portland's leading scorer last season, and the Nuggets could use that boost of offensive firepower. Porter is a great shooter, but he isn't nearly the creator that Simons is. Despite that, the Trail Blazers appear to be prioritizing youngsters like Shaedon Sharpe, Donovan Clingan, and Scoot Henderson, and Deni Avdija was looking like the team's star at the end of the season.

Additionally, the Nuggets have long needed a backup center, and a defensive-minded one like Robert Williams would make a lot of sense behind Jokic. Williams is an elite rim protector, but the Trail Blazers have far too many centers on their roster. William's injury history might make him the most expendable, so Portland might be more likely to move him than DeAndre Ayton. Porter was a key contributor during the Nuggets' championship run, and the team shouldn't be too quick to give up on him, but this is a deal that they'd have to consider.

Would the Trail Blazers trade for Michael Porter Jr.?

The Western Conference is stacked, so the Trail Blazers can't stay put if they want to compete for the playoffs next season. A trade for Porter could make sense for Portland because they were one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the league last year. The Trail Blazers shot 34.2% from deep as a team.

Porter is a career 40.6% shooter from beyond the arc. At 6-foot-10 and with a high release point, Porter's shot is impossible to contest. He'd get plenty of open looks from deep off dishes from Portland's plethora of drivers. Losing Simons would hurt the Trail Blazers, but Williams doesn't have much of a future in Portland, so they wouldn't be too upset about trading him.

Plus, Portland would add a valuable 2031 first-rounder from the Nuggets here. By that point, Jokic and Jamal Murray should be out of their primes. As a result, that pick could be bound for the lottery. Additionally, trading Simons could lead to Henderson breaking out. The former number three overall pick has looked like a bust at times during his career, but Portland needs him to work out. He has shown flashes of living up to his potential, and clearing some additional backcourt minutes could help him break out.