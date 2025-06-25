The Los Angeles Angels found their spark in rookie Christian Moore, who delivered the best night of his young career in a dramatic 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. The electrifying moment came in the 10th inning at Angel Stadium, when the former Tennessee Volunteer product blasted a two-run walk-off homer to center field, capping a thrilling comeback.

The game had already been a rollercoaster for the Angels, who saw Moore tie the game with a solo shot in the 8th before lifting the team to victory two innings later. It marked Moore’s first career multi-homer game and his first walk-off hit in the MLB.

Moore, the Angels’ top-ranked prospect and the No. 53 overall per MLB Pipeline, finished the night 2-for-4 with 2 home runs, 3 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. He took Boston ace Garrett Crochet deep in the 8th to make it 1-1, and after the Red Sox briefly took the lead in the top of the 10th, Moore erased it just as quickly.

“Christian Moore tied it in the 8th

Los Angeles Angels second baseman Christian Moore (4) hits a sacrifice RBI against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning.
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) throws in the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown (58) throws in the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington (37) looks out onto the field before the game between the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Angels at Nationals Park.
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) throws during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
NOW HE WINS IT IN THE 10th #WALKOFF

The Halos did suffer a scare, however, as shortstop Zach Neto exited after injuring his hand on a steal attempt in the 9th. He stayed in the game momentarily but committed a costly error, hinting that he was still dealing with discomfort. His status going forward could impact the infield depth moving into a crucial stretch.

Despite the injury concerns, Moore’s heroics helped the Angels improve to 39-40 and move up in the AL West standings, just a game behind the Seattle Mariners and seven back of the Houston Astros. They’re now 7-3 in their last 10, showing signs of life at just the right time.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, drop to 40-41, falling back under .500 as their inconsistency continues to plague their season. Garrett Crochet pitched brilliantly again, but it wasn’t enough, as Moore’s late-game brilliance stole the show.

For Moore, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, Tuesday night’s walk-off felt like an arrival moment. With his mix of power, poise, and timing, the Angels may have just unveiled their next star.