The Los Angeles Angels found their spark in rookie Christian Moore, who delivered the best night of his young career in a dramatic 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. The electrifying moment came in the 10th inning at Angel Stadium, when the former Tennessee Volunteer product blasted a two-run walk-off homer to center field, capping a thrilling comeback.

The game had already been a rollercoaster for the Angels, who saw Moore tie the game with a solo shot in the 8th before lifting the team to victory two innings later. It marked Moore’s first career multi-homer game and his first walk-off hit in the MLB.

Moore, the Angels’ top-ranked prospect and the No. 53 overall per MLB Pipeline, finished the night 2-for-4 with 2 home runs, 3 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. He took Boston ace Garrett Crochet deep in the 8th to make it 1-1, and after the Red Sox briefly took the lead in the top of the 10th, Moore erased it just as quickly.

MLB celebrated the moment with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, highlighting Moore’s big night.

Christian Moore tied it in the 8th NOW HE WINS IT IN THE 10th #WALKOFF pic.twitter.com/izTJaSiOtu — MLB (@MLB) June 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Christian Moore tied it in the 8th

Article Continues Below

NOW HE WINS IT IN THE 10th #WALKOFF”

The Halos did suffer a scare, however, as shortstop Zach Neto exited after injuring his hand on a steal attempt in the 9th. He stayed in the game momentarily but committed a costly error, hinting that he was still dealing with discomfort. His status going forward could impact the infield depth moving into a crucial stretch.

Despite the injury concerns, Moore’s heroics helped the Angels improve to 39-40 and move up in the AL West standings, just a game behind the Seattle Mariners and seven back of the Houston Astros. They’re now 7-3 in their last 10, showing signs of life at just the right time.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, drop to 40-41, falling back under .500 as their inconsistency continues to plague their season. Garrett Crochet pitched brilliantly again, but it wasn’t enough, as Moore’s late-game brilliance stole the show.

For Moore, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, Tuesday night’s walk-off felt like an arrival moment. With his mix of power, poise, and timing, the Angels may have just unveiled their next star.