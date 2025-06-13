Conventional wisdom and recent NBA Playoffs results suggest the Memphis Grizzlies do not need another superstar to contend; Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. just need the right finishing piece to maximize their potential. It seems EVP/GM Zach Kleiman sees the benefits of that approach with new head coach Tuomas Iisalo at the helm. Although it is understood that no deal is imminent, Deni Avdija (Portland Trail Blazers) has emerged as a trade target for the Grizzlies in multiple conversations with league sources.

Sources tell ClutchPoints the Grizzlies are doing their due diligence on Avdija as the NBA Draft approaches. The highly competitive, Chauncey Billups and Scoot Henderson-led Trail Blazers are understood to be weighing whether to continue building around young talents like Avdija, Shaedon Sharpe, and Henderson or leverage their well-seasoned assets for future draft picks in a loaded 2026 class.

Adding Deni Avdija might be the easiest, most financially sensible play for the Grizzlies in this market. The framework for several deals are straightforward and requires no third-party assistance. However, coming off a career year and just acquired from the Washington Wizards last summer, the Trail Blazers value Avdija highly, according to several sources.

The Grizzlies would likely need to part with multiple first-round draft picks and potentially young talent like GG Jackson, Zach Edey, or Jaylen Wells. One unconfirmed proposal would have Portland receive Brandon Clarke, GG Jackson, a 2026 first-round pick (protected), a 2028 first-round pick (swap/protected), and second-round picks (2025, 2027).

Grizzlies negotiating cautiously

Article Continues Below

A lineup of Morant, Bane, Jaylen Wells, Avdija, and Jackson Jr. could start games. Scotty Pippen Jr., Santi Aldama, and Zach Edey off the bench would give Tuomas Iisalo plenty to work with in building rotations. The Grizzlies would retain John Konchar's $6.1 million contract and be about $16.4 million under the first apron as well. Other moves would be possible. This foundation would not be a finished product by any means, at least that is the sales pitch to the fans and ownership.

Sending John Konchar instead of Clarke works as well if the Blazers want more draft capital. Portland has the cap space to make an unbalanced deal; Memphis would have only $300,000 worth of wiggle room under the first apron in this second framework. Either way, sources indicated Avdija's descending contract through 2027-28's $11.8 million cap hit is a bargain the Grizzlies will continue to target.

It is easy to see why Kleiman would be interested. Avdija, a 37% three-point sniper over the past 148 games, had an admirable season while keeping the Trail Blazers in NBA Play-In Tournament contention. He averaged 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists with a 22.8% Usage Rate and 60.5% true shooting mark in a supporting role. Those would be great complementary numbers alongside Morant, Bane, and Jackson Jr.