After a season defined by transition and uncertainty, the Portland Trail Blazers enter the 2025 NBA Draft with a critical opportunity to recalibrate their rebuild and fortify the foundation for future success. The No. 11 pick may not offer a generational prospect. However, a team like Portland has intriguing young pieces, difficult roster decisions, and glaring positional needs. As such, getting this pick right could shape their trajectory for years to come. At the center of their ideal draft outcome sits Noa Essengue. He is a versatile European prospect who checks nearly every box the Trail Blazers need to address.

Growing Pains, Cluttered Rotations

Portland's 2024-25 season ended at 36-46. Sure, that's a slight step forward. However, it's still short of the playoffs. While never true contenders, the year provided flashes of individual growth while highlighting key roster issues.

First is the situation with Jerami Grant. Once Damian Lillard's ideal co-star, Grant transitioned into a veteran leader post-Lillard. His age, contract, and shrinking fit on a young roster, though, make his departure increasingly necessary. This is especially true with Toumani Camara and Deni Avdija emerging as core pieces. Trading Grant to free up minutes and add assets now feels inevitable.

The second problem is Portland’s overcrowded center rotation. With four bigs, including 2024 lottery pick Donovan Clingan, minutes were spread too thin. Limiting Clingan to under 20 minutes per game is just far too low for a developing lottery pick. Fixing this frontcourt imbalance is now one of GM Joe Cronin’s top offseason priorities.

Here we will discuss the perfect outcome for the Portland Trail Blazers as they choose a rookie with the No. 11 pick in 2025 NBA Draft.

Why Noa Essengue is the Perfect Fit

With the No. 11 pick, Portland can directly address its most pressing need: replacing Grant. That’s where Ratiopharm Ulm’s Noa Essengue comes in.

At 6'9, Essengue offers ideal size and a versatile skill set well beyond his years. He excels in transition, scores off smart cuts, and defends multiple positions. He would perfectly complement Portland’s young core. His defensive versatility and two-way upside are exactly what the Trail Blazers need.

Pundits have even likened him to a young Grant. Like Grant, Essengue needs to improve his outside shooting (below 30 percent from three). Still, his youth — as the draft’s second-youngest prospect — gives Portland’s staff ample time to develop his shot and expand his offensive game.

Unlocking Frontcourt Versatility

Essengue would join Avdija and Camara to form a highly switchable, multi-positional forward group. All three can defend across positions and contribute offensively without dominating the ball. They woulkd give coach Chauncey Billups more lineup flexibility and the ability to play modern, positionless basketball.

Most importantly, this trio fits Portland’s developmental timeline. Instead of clinging to the aging Grant, the Blazers could fully commit to building around youth, length, and upside.

The Financial and Roster Impact of Moving Grant

To clear room for Essengue, Portland must first move Grant’s hefty contract. That would be a challenge, but a necessary one. Even after a disappointing year, Grant’s size, defense, and scoring still appeal to contenders in need of forward depth.

A Grant trade could bring back picks or young assets while clearing cap space. It would also create immediate minutes for Essengue, Camara, and Avdija to take on larger roles. Though Grant’s production won’t be easy to replace right away, Portland needs to prioritize long-term growth over short-term stability. Essengue offers a cheaper, younger version of Grant’s archetype who can grow alongside the rest of Portland’s young core.

Article Continues Below

Joe Cronin’s Defining Offseason

This summer may define GM Joe Cronin’s tenure. The Blazers have gathered promising young pieces but now face tough decisions that will shape their rebuild.

Patience only goes so far. Trading Grant, clearing the center logjam, and selecting Essengue would send a clear message. Portland is all-in on its youth movement. It would also maximize prior investments in Avdija, Camara, and Clingan, who all need consistent roles to fully develop.

Essengue not only fills a positional need but fits Portland’s long-term vision of a versatile, defensive-minded roster built to grow together.

A Clear Vision for Portland’s Future

Sure, life after Lillard remains an adjustment. However, Portland’s foundation is taking shape. Scoot Henderson leads the rebuild, and Shaedon Sharpe offers explosive scoring. Clingan anchors the interior, and adding Essengue alongside Avdija and Camara would give the Blazers one of the league’s most promising young forward rotations.

In the deep Western Conference, Portland isn’t ready to contend now. That said, the 2025 draft offers a chance to build a sustainable future. Essengue may not have the star power of bigger names. However, his fit with Portland’s emerging core makes him the ideal pick. He would address multiple needs while reinforcing the team’s identity for the long haul.

The Perfect Draft Outcome

The 2025 NBA Draft represents more than just another pick for Portland — it’s a pivot point. Nailing this selection could accelerate the rebuild and position the Blazers to become one of the league’s most promising young teams.

Selecting Noa Essengue at No. 11 is the perfect outcome. He fits their current roster gaps, offers tremendous upside, and gives Portland a real chance to evolve into a versatile, defensively formidable, and modern NBA team. With Essengue, the Blazers wouldn’t just be drafting talent; they’d be drafting identity, cohesion, and a roadmap toward sustainable success.

Now, it’s up to Joe Cronin and the front office to deliver.