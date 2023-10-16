Deandre Ayton is viewing the Phoenix Suns-Portland Trail Blazers preseason affair on Monday as any other game. Ayton, who of course previously played for Phoenix before getting traded as part of the Damian Lillard deal this past offseason, has already thrown shade at his old team. He did it again on Monday before his return to Phoenix.

“I don't feel anything,” Ayton responded when asked about his feelings after walking into the Suns' arena, per Duane Rankin of azcentral. “I'm about to go play against the Phoenix Suns.”

Deandre Ayton preparing for Suns-Blazers preseason game

Ayton says he doesn't “feel anything” despite spending five years with the Suns. Ayton then elaborated on his thoughts, via Rankin as well.

“Definitely had some remarkable moments I appreciate,” Ayton said. “Learning how to win. Taking that with me as well.”

Deandre Ayton then explained how he can take what he learned with the Suns and use it to help lead the Blazers. Portland features a young roster amid their current rebuild, placing Ayton in a potential position of leadership despite the fact that he's only 25-years old.

Ayton is one of the better big men in the NBA. He played a pivotal role in Phoenix's success over the years. He's fresh off a strong season in 2022-23. Ayton averaged 18 points per game on 58.9 percent field goal shooting to go along with 10 rebounds per contest last season.

He's entering a new scenario with the Blazers though. Ayton will be one of Portland's primary focal points on offense and the Blazers will likely struggle in 2023-24. Nevertheless, it appears that Deandre Ayton is ready for this challenge.

He is currently focused on preparing for the Suns-Blazers preseason clash, even if he is just viewing it as another game.