The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a 1-3 start and in danger of falling far behind in the NBA's Western Conference.

Blazers fans and players are enjoying the unveiling of the team's in-season tournament court graphics. The Blazers' interior defense has come into focus following a demolition job by Sixers star Joel Embiid, who was fined for his hip thrusting celebration against Coach Chauncey Billups' team.

On Monday, October 31, the Halloween news wire revealed that Blazers guard Anfernee Simons had undergone surgery to repair a torn UCL in his thumb.

The prognosis for his return was revealed according to Senior NBA Insider Michael Scotto on X.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons underwent successful right thumb surgery today to repair a torn UCL and is expected to return in approximately six weeks, team says. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) October 31, 2023

Simons is a 6-foot-3, 180 pound shooting guard in his fifth season. He is currently averaging 18 points and four assists and shooting just 43 percent from the field.

A former first round pick of the Blazers in 2018, he is one of the team's most dependable and consistent scorers. He is tied for second in scoring on the Blazers roster along with Shaedon Sharpe. Malcolm Brogdon leads the Blazers with more than 19 points per game while Jerami Grant is fourth with just under 17 points per game so far.

Rookie Scoot Henderson is averaging 8.3 points per game and four assists so far, showing flashes of becoming the potential star player most had him picked to be after he was taken third overall in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Blazers are scheduled to face a surging Detroit Pistons team tomorrow in Detroit, a throwback to the 1990 NBA Finals.