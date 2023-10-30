The Philadelphia 76ers (2-1) played in front of their home crowd for the first time in the 2023-24 season. The Sixers faced the Portland Trail Blazers (0-3) and Joel Embiid put to rest any thoughts that he would miss this game, playing a leading role in a 126-98 victory.

Let's break down the Sixers' 2023-24 home opener.

Sixers player notes:

Joel Embiid: 35 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists, 6 blocks, 2 steals, 12-22 FG shooting

Embiid is playing the exact way he seems to want to play with Nurse coaching him: serving as a hub of offense rather than the guy who carries the load. He worked with Maxey to get him good looks and locked down on defense, recording a historic first-quarter stat line. A mix of downhill attacks and middies gave Portland's bigs fits. He owned every part of this game every single second of the 29 minutes he was on the court.

Not only is Embiid flaunting his recognition of playmaking opportunities from the post but he is also coming in handy as a screener in the high post, opening up straightaway triples for his teammates to launch behind him. While he committed a few more turnovers than he did yesterday, he did a very good job leading the offense.

Tyrese Maxey: 26 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 6-14 FG shooting

The Sixers couldn’t have asked for much more out of Maxey to start the season — but Nick Nurse is still doing just that. Maxey did command the ball more in this one and the Sixers offense, in a shocking turn of events, took off around the same time. He eventually cooled off as Embiid took care of business himself but, although his 30-point-game streak is over, he continues to impress. PA announcer Matt Cord audibly chuckled on the mic after Maxey hit a crazy fallaway middie — twice!

Blazers player notes:

Scoot Henderson: 4 points, 1 rebounds, 3 assists, 2-7 FG shooting

The third overall pick from the 2023 draft showed his skill and athletic gifts in the open court and was able to knife through the defense with his burst and make some wise passes. But it's clear that, even after two years in the G League, he's going to need some time to adjust. The work is in progress to mold him into a tough scorer who defends well.

Shaedon Sharpe: 20 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 7-13 FG shooting

One of my favorite niche abilities of any player may be Sharpe jumping, no matter the context. The way he glides so highly and effortlessly is so much fun to watch. He made pull-up jumpers off of screens look easy, too. It was one of the few, somewhat consistent sources of offense from the Blazers.

Game recap:

1st half:

James Harden was again inactive while Embiid was listed as questionable due to rest but ended up playing. It’s not a great look to have for game number three and the home opener but with the Sixers on their third game in four nights in a third different location, even with three days of rest after tonight’s game, it’s not entirely shocking for someone who already needs more games than most to get into his best shape. Nick Nurse pointed to the schedule crunch as a cause for Embiid's status.

Former Sixer Matisse Thybulle guarded Maxey and threw down a two-handed dunk on a backdoor cut early on. Maxey retaliated when Thybulle found his hand in the cookie jar and he went up with a shot, drawing a foul. He also pulled up for three over his former teammate. The Sixers offense didn’t get to cooking until Embiid and Maxey got into their two-man game with handoffs.

Maxey not only got guarded by Portland's best defender but took on the assignment of guarding Henderson. The rookie got some reps guarding Maxey when Thybulle went to the bench and got right in his grill, even face-guarding him to deny him the rock. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris was the beneficiary of great ball and player movement and made his first four shots of the night.

Back screening to open the cut. Using Maxey as a screener to keep the defense up to guard his shot. Embiid making the timely pass and Harris finishing it off with a dunk. Really great play all around https://t.co/CooN4iqkCn — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) October 30, 2023

Patrick Beverley and Kelly Oubre Jr. were the first subs for the Sixers and Danuel House Jr. again got subbed in before Jaden Springer, though he did come in early in the second quarter instead of Danny Green. Springer had one of those unreal blocks that he does from time to time, denying Sharpe of a transition layup. But he also got a taste of his own medicine from Jabari Walker and committed four fouls in five minutes.

The Sixers backup unit (Maxey-and-bench) lost the script a little bit, scrambling to find offense while Portland tacked on buckets. Shoddy perimeter defense from Portland's reserves allowed Philly to maintain its lead for roughly half the quarter but it wasn’t pretty. Paul Reed attempted TWO triples and both missed. The second misfire was rough.

Embiid came into the game down by two after helping to build an eight-point lead by the end of the first. He got hit with a tech after smashing the basket stanchion after not getting a foul call and then watching P.J. Tucker get hit with one on a Jerami Grant drive. A bad Maxey turnover gifted Grant a breakaway dunk to put Portland up by six as the fatigue seemed to start getting to them.

Through the power of Embiid bulldozing his way to the hoop, the Sixers swung momentum back their way and led 66-60 at the break. Philly was +16 in his 17:25 in the first half and -10 outside of it.

2nd half:

The Sixers built up a lead again with an 11-4 run. The Blazers' offensive woes in the half court were exacerbated with Embiid standing there menacingly in the paint. They have the athletes to do damage in the fast break but the guys they are relying on for creation outside of that are working through growing pains. The Sixers limited their turnovers and ran through their options on their halfcourt possessions, withholding the chances Portland needed to run.

De'Anthony Melton had himself some nice plays to start the half: a triple, a steal-and-score, a long outlet pass to assist Embiid after he beat the Blazers down the floor and a takeaway in the open floor against Sharpe. Embiid stuffing a Henderson dunk attempt ignited a fast break that ended in Maxey feeding Tucker for a corner three to put Philly up by 18. For the big fella's next trick, he flicked a pass to Harris for a three to make the lead his jersey number.

Embiid broke out the DX chop after Malcolm Brogdon tried to foul him out of getting up a shot. The big man was too strong and scored the bucket anyway, celebrating with FOUR pumps. Melton hit a buzzer-beating floater to close out a chaotic final few minutes of the third quarter.

The Sixers sat atop their double-digit lead for most of the second half and engaged in some fun plays to close it out. Patrick Beverley swatted a shot from behind, Paul Reed euro-stepped to a bucket and blocked a shot and Oubre attempted a reverse layup that got stuck on the top of the basket. He got it down with the end of the floor mop, much to the delight of the crowd, who booed Toumani Camara for failing to do so. Filip Petrusev made his NBA debut.

Random rumblings:

Patrick Beverley repaid Bryce Harper, who wore his jersey ahead of the NLCS Game 7, by repping a no. 3 baby blue Phillies jersey ahead of the game. He even took a page from Harper's book with the Phillie Phanatic headband. Harper's wardrobe choice failed spectacularly and has made the Sixers' new City Edition jerseys infamous. PatBev at least picked a uniform that’s timeless and that the Phillies wear regularly.

After three games in four days, the Sixers will rest up and then face the Toronto Raptors at home on Thursday.