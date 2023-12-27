The Trail Blazers rookie capped off turning the corner with his best game as a pro on Tuesday night.

After the Portland Trail Blazers 130-113 win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night, Scoot Henderson couldn't help but smile.

After an up-and-down start to the season, the third-overall pick in this year's NBA Draft had just put in his best game as a pro and was reflecting on how much fun he was having during his 17 points, 11 assist, 1 turnover night for the Blazers.

“It's long overdue,” said Henderson. “I remember starting out. I'm just feeling more comfortable out there.”

Comfortable is probably the perfect word to use. In his 28 minutes of action, Henderson controlled the tempo, found open Blazers teammates, and picked his spots to drive aggressively to the rim – notching an impressive two-hand dunk off of a burst of speed and a gorgeous baseline reverse layup.

GO CRAY SCOOT 😤 pic.twitter.com/Sf8oTm9Vc4 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 27, 2023

After the game, Blazers coach Chauncey Billups praised Henderson's game, saying “I thought Scoot was incredible. I really did. I thought he was incredible. Just his pace, his tempo, attacking the basket. He played with ferocity tonight, which is what I'm always on him [about]. I'm always on him. ‘Scoot you should be playing fast. Be athletic. I'll live with the mistakes, just play aggressive.' And man, I thought he was phenomenal out there tonight. On both ends of the floor too. I thought his decision making was really good. Really sound. Boy, he gave us a big lift. He really did, he gave us a huge lift.”

If this is the version of Henderson that the Blazers are going to be seeing in the future, it should quiet down a lot of the online discourse that decidedly jumped the gun by calling the teenaged point guard a bust after his second or third NBA game. Learning the game at the pro level, especially at that position, takes time.

And it appears the Blazers rookie has been soaking it all in. Over his last 11 games, Henderson is averaging 13.4 points and 4.5 assists against only 2.5 turnovers per night. While he didn't light the league on fire from day one, things are tracking exactly as one would hope with a future franchise cornerstone that young.

Up next, the Blazers take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs at Moda Center on both Thursday and Friday.