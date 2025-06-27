The Portland Trail Blazers made noticeable progress in their rebuild last season, winning 15 more games than the previous campaign and finishing just a bit short of a Play-In Tournament slot. But now they are shaking things up again, following a series of surprising moves this week. Blazers general manager Joe Cronin maintained his aggressive outlook even after the NBA Draft wrapped up on Thursday, signing one of the most prominent guards in college basketball over the last half-decade.

Former Arizona and North Carolina star Caleb Love is expected to sign a two-way NBA contract with Portland, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Despite concerns regarding his ability to successfully transition to the professional level, the 2024 Second-Team All-American and Pac-12 Player of the Year was one of the most recognizable names entering night two of the draft. He did not hear his name called, but this team obviously values Love's skill set and collegiate accolades.

Since the Blazers traded Anfernee Simons to the Boston Celtics as part of the deal that netted them two-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday, they have a bunch of points to replace on their roster. While it is uncommon for undrafted talents to immediately become primary scoring options on a squad, Love is entering a uniquely favorable environment.

Blazers rookie Caleb Love will not shy away from a challenge

Shaedon Sharpe and Deni Avdija remain integral pieces of the offense, and Scoot Henderson made strides in his second season, but the First-Team All-Big 12 selection has a great opportunity to earn meaningful minutes in Portland. Those who watched Love play in college know that he is not afraid to dive head first into a situation.

The 23-year-old is a fearless competitor, sometimes to a fault. He has experienced plenty of highs and lows to this point, making him among the most polarizing prospects in the 2025 draft class. Love helped North Carolina reach the national championship game in 2022, essentially retiring Duke legend Mike Krzyzewski after draining a supremely clutch 3-point basket in the Final Four. He then led Arizona to consecutive Sweet Sixteen appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

One cannot tell the Caleb Love story without mentioning his questionable shot selection, however. The St. Louis, Missouri native's boundless confidence did not only produce thrills, like the one fans experienced when watching him force overtime with a 50-foot buzzer-beater versus Iowa State in January. He also put the Wildcats in a tough spot by hoisting the ball from difficult or tightly guarded areas on the floor.

Love averaged 17.2 points on 39.8 percent shooting last season, which is actually almost two percent higher than what he posted for his career. However, one can certainly argue that Love was forced to constantly occupy the hero role due to Arizona's lack of offensive options. Perhaps he will exercise more restraint with the Blazers.

Love is a prime candidate to excel in the Summer League, as he seeks revenge on all those who overlooked him in the NBA Draft.