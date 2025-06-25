Just a few years ago, the Portland Trail Blazers traded for Jrue Holiday only to trade him four days later to the Boston Celtics. This time, Holiday and the Blazers are reunited once again and seemingly for a longer period of time.

Less than two years ago, Portland effectively reshaped the Eastern Conference with a pair of trades, both of which involved Holiday. The first saw franchise cornerstone Damian Lillard acquired by the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal that netted the Blazers DeAndre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a first-round pick, and Holiday. The second, some 100 hours following the first, sent Holiday to Boston for two first-rounders, Robert Williams III, and Malcolm Brogdon.

Now, Holiday is back with Portland as the Celtics attempt to clean up their cap sheet ahead of a year in which star player Jayson Tatum is not expected to play as a result of an Achilles tendon injury suffered in the playoffs. In exchange for Holiday, the Blazers traded Anfernee Simons and a pair of second-round draft picks.

This time around, the Blazers-Holiday partnership is expected to be a little more long-lasting and, contrary to a previous report, Holiday is not mad about being shipped to Portland, according to 1080 The FAN's Danny Marang.

“Did some digging on the report that ‘Jrue Holiday is pissed he’s going to Portland' in a Heavy.com article earlier, and according to someone with direct knowledge of the situation – have told me this report is not accurate,” Marang posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The original report came from Heavy senior NBA columnist Steve Bulpett, who reported, citing a “source close to the situation,” that Holiday doesn't want to stick with the Blazers.

“Now, if he winds up staying there, I’m sure he’ll be the professional he’s always been and make a positive contribution,” the source said, according to Bulpett. “But he’s not happy with this deal. I’ll be surprised if Portland doesn’t move him on if they can, because right now he does not want to go there.”

Holiday would seemingly have little leverage to get out of Portland if he really does want to. While the 35-year-old guard's skillset is certainly best suited for a legitimate contender, he is entering just the second season of a four-year, $134.4 million contract extension that he signed last April. Theoretically, he could opt out of his deal ahead of the 2027 offseason, but it would seem unlikely considering he would be 37 and slated to make $37.2 million that year if he exercises the option.