The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is in the books, and the most surprising selection of the night belonged to the Portland Trail Blazers. With the No. 16 overall pick, the Trail Blazers selected Chinese center Yang Hansen, despite the fact he was not expected to get picked until the second round of the draft. After the first round concluded, general manager Joe Cronin weighed in on a unique comparison Hansen was receiving.

Hansen spent the past two seasons playing for the Qingdao Guoxin Aquatic Products in the Chinese Basketball Association. In his most recent campaign, he averaged 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, and three assists per game while shooting 58.6% from the field. With his game closely mirroring that of Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic, several folks began to label Hansen “Chinese Jokic.” While Cronin is a big fan of Hansen, he wasn't ready to go that far just yet.

“Nobody's Jokic. That's a tough one. But as far as his ability to pass the ball, there aren't many at his size that can do it like he does,” Cronin said per Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report.

Joe Cronin, asked about this quote tonight: "Nobody's Jokic. That's a tough one. But as far as his ability to pass the ball, there aren't many at his size that can do it like he does." https://t.co/9a4jJPXelg — Sean Highkin (@highkin) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Joe Cronin, Trail Blazers hoping Yang Hansen pans out after surprise selection

Hansen certainly has upside, but many folks were stunned to see Portland select him this early in the draft. Whenever you are drawing comparisons to Jokic, though, that's usually a good sign. Cronin doesn't want to put that sort of pressure on his new center, though, especially considering he's already going to have more eyes on him than usual considering the circumstances surrounding his selection.

As of right now, the Trail Blazers do not have another pick in the 2025 draft, although that could change if they were to make a trade at some point on Thursday. Assuming they don't, though, the front office will turn their attention towards free agency, where they will look to build up their team in hopes of taking a big step forward next season.