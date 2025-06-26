The Portland Trail Blazers stunned the entire NBA world when they drafted Hansen Yang, the 7'2″ Chinese international, with the 16th overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft. Yang was projected by most talent evaluators to go in the second round. Instead, the Blazers scooped him up nearly 30 spots before many thought he'd go — prompting a barrage of reactions.

For what it's worth, Yang put up pretty dominant stats in the Chinese Basketball Association in his two-year stint with the Qingdao Eagles. In 96 career games, the 20-year-old big man averaged 15.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 56.9 percent from the field. He even flashed some three-point shooting ability, having made 23 of his 79 tries from beyond the arc.

Still, Yang's mobility issues put quite a cap on his ceiling. While other executives cannot quite comprehend why the Blazers would make this pick, one person close to the Denver Nuggets texted “Chinese Jokic” to The Stein Line's Jake Fischer regarding the 20-year-old international prospect.

Comparing Yang to Jokic is preposterous, although little did everyone know back in 2014 that Jokic would end up blossoming into one of the greatest players of all-time for the Nuggets, winning three MVP awards and a title thus far in his career. And it's not like Jokic is done dominating the NBA, as he's only 30 years of age.

Back in 2014, scouts had concerns regarding Jokic's defense, lack of agility and verticality, and they questioned his fitness levels — with Jokic still having a habit of downing cola soda bottles like they were water. But Jokic took his development seriously, and by the time his third season came around, he was a full-time starter who was already putting it together.

Alas, comparing anyone to Jokic is a fool's game. The most important thing for Yang is that he acclimates to the speed of the NBA game as soon as possible to make the Blazers look golden.

Blazers get their man… but at a cost

The Blazers could have drafted Yang in the second round, but they decided to get their man as soon as they could. They traded down from 11 to 16 (getting a 2028 first-round pick from the Memphis Grizzlies in the process) and did not want to let Yang slip away further.

Only time will tell if the Blazers prove to be one step ahead of the competition. But the opportunity cost of reaching to get Yang instead of hoping he slips towards the end of the second round is too difficult to ignore.