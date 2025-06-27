The Portland Trail Blazers were behind one of the biggest surprises in the NBA Draft on Wednesday. Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin picked Chinese center Yang Hansen at No. 16 to put alongside Donovan Clingan. Portland's head coach, Chauncey Billups, will have his hands full figuring out his new rotation, but Hansen's personality is already a hit.

Hansen and the rest of the 2025 NBA Draft class are navigating through their introductory press conferences. However, the best quote of the day might be from the newest Trail Blazer. His answer when a reporter asked what he liked to do outside of basketball is proof that a 20-year-old is a 20-year-old, no matter where in the world they grew up.

“Sometimes I sleep, all the time sleep,” Hansen said. “I like to play PS5, and I like eat.”

Billups and Portland's fan base hope that he is ready to feast for them next season. Most experts thought Cronin's pick was a major reach. Hansen was projected as a mid-second round pick heading into Wednesday night. However, the Trail Blazers' general manager liked what he saw in the seven-footer and did not want to wait.

The 16th pick in the draft was the only one that Portland owned heading into this year's draft. After trading Anfernee Simons to the Boston Celtics for Jrue Holiday, the team's direction is still undecided.

Article Continues Below

If Hansen wants to play for Billups this season, the roster needs some change. As of right now, he is the fourth center on their depth chart behind Clingan, DeAndre Ayton, and Robert Williams III. Cronin could make more moves this summer. Players like Holiday and Jerami Grant remain in Blazers trade rumors.

Despite the backlash that Portland received for picking Hansen, they are happy to have him. Based on his introductory press conference, the rookie is excited to be with the Trail Blazers too.

Hansen played for Qingdao in the CBA over the last two seasons. The 20-year-old averaged a double-double across both seasons to go along with more than two blocks per game. He figures to be another great defensive addition to Cronin's team.

Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe will be Portland's starting backcourt. However, Hansen gives Billups two young options to anchor the middle of his defense.

If Hansen's press conference is any indication, the Trail Blazers could have a new fan favorite.