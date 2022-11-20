Published November 20, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was forced to exit Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz due to injury, sparking concerns about his condition and availability moving forward.

Lillard left the game midway through the third quarter and didn’t return. The team eventually ruled him out for the rest of the night, noting that he re-aggravated his right calf.

The Blazers ended up losing to the Jazz 118-113, but the defeat is certainly the last of their concerns right now. After all, Lillard’s injury is the same issue that pushed him to be sidelined for four games earlier in the season.

The severity of his injury has yet to be revealed, but if it’s anything like his previous one, then he could miss out a week or two of games.

During Lillard’s absence, the Blazers went 2-2 behind the leadership of Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant. If Dame would have to be sidelined once again, the task of carrying the offensive workload of the team will fall on the shoulders of the two.

Here’s to hoping that Damian Lillard won’t be sidelined, though. With the Blazers among the top teams in the West, they seem primed to compete for a playoff spot and, possibly, the title. For them to achieve that, however, they will need their superstar guard to be as healthy as possible.

The Blazers play the Milwaukee Bucks next on Monday before taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets throughout the week.