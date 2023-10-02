The Portland Trail Blazers have a completely new look this season after the departure of Damian Lillard, and their new center Deandre Ayton, who they acquired in the three-team deal with Lillard involving the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, is super motivated to change the narrative on him this season.

“I have accomplished a lot of things where my motor is not a question,” Deandre Ayton said at Trail Blazers media day. “No matter what it is, I play the best I can play. That's why I told you guys this summer that I'll be changing the narrative. I am with an organization that wants me and wants me to succeed. There's a lot more passion when you feel that mentally and see the physically as well. It'll be a lot more grit and a lot more domination this year.”

Ayton was supposed to be a fixture with the Suns after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. The Suns are now moving on with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal as their big three this season.

This season with the Trail Blazers, Ayton will have a chance to make an impact on a potentially young and exciting team that includes Scoot Henderson. It will be a different look with Damian Lillard on the Bucks.

It will be intriguing to see how Ayton and the Trail Blazers fare this season. They are trying to kickstart a rebuild and show some promise this season. We will learn a lot about their roster throughout the year.