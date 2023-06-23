Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller were both rumored to go No. 2 overall to the Charlotte Hornets in the 2023 NBA Draft. Miller ended up being the pick, with the Portland Trailblazers drafting Henderson right behind him with the No. 3 overall selection. Come Summer League, the Blazers' Scoot Henderson will get a crack at the Hornets' Brandon Miller and try to prove that Charlotte made a mistake, via NBA PR.

On Tuesday, July 11 the Blazers will face off against the Hornets in Summer League play. It will be the first professional matchup between Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson, and both will certainly be going at each other's throats. Henderson made a name for himself with the G-League Ignite for being an elite competitor, but Miller will look to show that he is not one to back down from an opponent.

No one was certain who would go before the other all the way up to the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. However, it sounds like it is the best result for both players; Miller got to be the higher selection and Henderson is adamant that he is excited to play alongside Damian Lillard and that they will be a lethal backcourt together.

It remains to be seen how much either guy will play in Summer League, although expect them both to suit up when they play against each other. Summer League is never marquee basketball, but there will be more eyes on a game between the No. 2 and No. 3 overall picks. Tune in on July 11th to see the Blazers' Scoot Henderson and Hornets' Brandon Miller play each other for the first time in their NBA careers.