By going to the Charlotte Hornets at No. 4 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, Kon Knueppel gets to remain in North Carolina for at least a few more years. While the Duke product might find it convenient to stay in the area, one reporter was strangely keen on how Knueppel will maintain his ties with the Blue Devils after the draft.

Upon going backstage, Knueppel was immediately asked a string of questions about Duke. Despite spending just one year in Durham, the 19-year-old was asked if he would continue his education due to his close proximity to the campus.

“Yeah, we'll see,” Knueppel said, via Alex Kennedy of the Pro Football and Sports Network. “That's not something I was really thinking about… It wasn't something I was really thinking about, but obviously their being close, that's opened up a realm of possibility for me.”

Kon Knueppel had the weirdest press conference ever after getting drafted. This is the entirety of his presser: pic.twitter.com/HmgTy0YwIm — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Despite Knueppel shooting down the absurd idea, the reporter doubled down on the question by saying the rookie's parents would likely want him to continue his education. Knueppel then took one question about the Hornets before being asked about Duke again and stating that he would major in history if he stayed in school.

While some players choose to pursue their education after their careers end, athletes rarely take classes while in the NBA. Any 19-year-old's parents would want to see their son receive a college degree, but the multi-million-dollar contract Knueppel will soon sign should ease any potential concerns.

Hornets add to backcourt depth with Kon Knueppel

The Hornets drafting Knueppel was a slight surprise for everyone who expected the team to draft Rutgers star Ace Bailey. With Charlotte's backcourt already set between LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, many expected the team to target a forward with its pick. Instead, general manager Jeff Peterson loaded up with another sharpshooting guard.

Adding Knueppel is a headline of its own, but the Hornets shot back into the spotlight later in the first round. Just before the first night of the draft came to a close, Charlotte traded center Mark Williams for the No. 29 pick, which ended up being UConn forward Liam McNeeley.

As many fans recall, the Hornets tried to deal Williams to the Los Angeles Lakers at the 2025 trade deadline. A failed physical halted that transaction and sent him back to Charlotte. Williams, who also went to Duke, will now head to the Phoenix Suns, where he will team up with fellow Blue Devil product Khaman Maluach, whom the team took with the No. 10 overall pick.