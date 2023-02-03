The NBA All-Star reserves were announced Thursday, and of course, there’s outcry on who was snubbed from a spot. Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart added to the uproar with his sarcastic opinion on Indiana Pacers forward Tyrese Haliburton getting chosen by the league’s coaches for a spot. As with most things on Twitter, Hart’s message is cryptic, but it would be understood if this was a playful jab.

Congrats fake allstar @TyHaliburton22 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) February 3, 2023

There’s no explanation for why Josh Hart would thumb this out. Maybe he doesn’t like Haliburton, wanting someone he felt was more deserving of a spot to be chosen. Or, he might be playing around with a good friend. The reasons could go a bunch of directions.

If we’re judging off of what Haliburton has done for the Pacers this season, it would be hard to keep him off of the Eastern Conference All-Star team. The forward has averages of 20.2 points, four rebounds and 10.2 assists per game for a team who’s in the mix for a playoff spot. It’s not like Indiana was mentioned with the teams who could make noise in the conference standings, but they are, primarily because of Haliburton’s play.

As for Hart, his name has been thrown around in trade rumors, and his stats for the Blazers have been sporadic at best. He’s averaging 9.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and four assist per contest. Trade whirlwinds can annoy players who hear them, and that could be the reason why Hart came to social media to vent his “frustration.”

At any rate, this reaction is hilarious and sarcastic, if nothing else.