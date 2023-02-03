Some of the biggest names and most exciting players in basketball just missed out on being voted a starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. But worry not, fans of Joel Embiid, Ja Morant and so many more stars clearly deserving of midseason recognition in Salt Lake City.

The league unveiled All-Star reserves for both conferences on Thursday evening, with the Philadelphia 76ers’ MVP frontrunner and Memphis Grizzlies superstar headlining a stellar group of players reflecting both the league’s current landscape and how it’s primed to evolve going forward.

The All-Star reserves were picked by the NBA’s 30 head coaches, who were asked to select two guards, three frontcourt players and two wild cards from the Western and Eastern Conference.

Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokic were voted in as starters for the West. Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo will open for the East. While James and Antetokounmpo, as leading vote-getters in each conference, will captain teams opposite one another for the second time in four seasons, they won’t be picking their rosters until shortly before tipoff of the All-Star Game, a change from prior years when teams were drafted leading up to All-Star Weekend.

Without further ado, here are the 2023 NBA All-Star reserves.

2023 NBA All-Star reserves

Western Conference

Guard: Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Damian Lillard

Frontcourt: Domantas Sabonis, Lauri Markkanen, Paul George, Jaren Jackson Jr.

Eastern Conference

Guard: Tyrese Haliburton, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown

Frontcourt: Joel Embiid, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, DeMar DeRozan