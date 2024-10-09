The energy at Petco Park surged on Tuesday night, ignited by a powerful performance from Fernando Tatis Jr. and fueled further by Blink-182's Tom DeLonge. As the San Diego Padres faced off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Division Series, DeLonge took the mic and led fans in a legendary sing-along of his band's classic hit, “All The Small Things,” TMZ reports. This moment perfectly captured the excitement of the evening and showcased the intersection of sports and music that San Diego fans cherish.

The Padres emerged victorious, winning 6-5 and taking a 2-1 series lead. Tatis Jr. played a pivotal role, hitting a two-run homer in a second inning that saw the team score all six of its runs. His blast to left field propelled the Padres to a commanding 6-1 lead early in the game. However, as the Dodgers began to claw back, the atmosphere at Petco Park remained electric. Enter DeLonge, who not only supports the team but also embraces the thrill of the game. His performance ensured fans remained engaged and energized through the nail-biting conclusion.

DeLonge's love for baseball is deeply personal. Growing up in Poway, California, he developed a passion for the game when his son Jonas showed interest. This father-son bond ignited DeLonge's fandom for the Padres, and he quickly became immersed in the sport, relishing the strategies and nuances that baseball offers. In an interview with MLB.com, he even referred to baseball as “the greatest game ever.” A season ticket holder since 2016, DeLonge has attended every home playoff game this postseason, further solidifying his status as a local celebrity at Petco Park.

DeLonge’s Connection to the Padres

This isn't DeLonge's first rodeo with the Padres this month. He threw out the first pitch during their Wild Card Series against the Braves, showcasing his unwavering support. After one of the games, he even gifted star player Kyle Higashioka a guitar, blending his musical roots with his love for baseball. The energy around the team has intensified, especially with “All The Small Things” becoming a rallying cry for fans long before DeLonge took the stage.

As the San Diego Padres gear up for the next game against the Dodgers on Wednesday evening, fans anticipate more of DeLonge's infectious enthusiasm. His dual role as a musician and baseball fan creates a unique connection that resonates throughout the stadium. Whether he’s on the mic or simply cheering from the stands, DeLonge adds a layer of excitement that enhances the game day experience for everyone at Petco Park. With the series on the line and the stakes getting higher, the Padres continue to ride the wave of support from fans and local legends like DeLonge.

In a town where sports and music converge, Tom DeLonge's passion for both shines brightly, reminding everyone why the Padres’ playoff journey is as thrilling off the field as it is on. The excitement builds as the next chapter in this rivalry unfolds, and you can be sure that DeLonge will be there to keep the spirit alive.