The San Diego Padres took a 2-1 lead in the NLDS on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, winning 6-5. They're now just one victory away from eliminating their rivals and advancing to the NLCS.

This was an interesting game because essentially all the damage was done in two innings. For the Padres, they scored six runs in the bottom of the second and it all started when Freddie Freeman hit Manny Machado with his throw to second base, allowing Machado to advance to third.

However, Machado appeared to take an illegal route while running to second base and MLB legend Chipper Jones took notice:

Jones has a point. The first base umpire had a perfect angle here and clearly saw Manny Machado run partially on the grass. Yes, Freeman had a difficult throw because he was on his knees but it would've been easier if Machado stayed on the basepath.

The Padres erupted after that. Xander Bogaerts drove in Machado before David Peralta smacked a two-run double. Kyle Higashioka hit a sacrifice fly and then Fernando Tatis Jr stepped up and laced a no-doubter two-run home run.

Yes, the Dodgers nearly came back after Teoscar Hernandez's grand slam, but the reality is that Machado's play did change everything. Freeman was actually asked about it though and made it clear he would've done the exact same thing:

“I would have done the exact same thing as a baserunner,” Freeman said post-game.

Freeman did say usually as a runner you “banana it” a little bit earlier rather than so close to second base. Machado clearly knew what he was doing. It comes with experience.

The Dodgers are now on the ropes and facing elimination. They will turn to their bullpen in Game 4 on Wednesday, while Dylan Cease is set to pitch on short rest after lasting just 3.1 innings in Game 1.