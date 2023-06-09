Just days after adding Ivan Provorov from the Philadelphia Flyers, the Columbus Blue Jackets are acquiring another key defenseman in Damon Severson from the New Jersey Devils after the two teams agreed to a rare sign-and-trade on Friday.

“Damon Severson and NJ are working on a sign and trade to Columbus. 8x$6.25M,” wrote Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman on Friday morning. Friedman also reports that Severson will get $10.8 million in bonuses throughout the deal.

A third-round pick is confirmed to be heading back to New Jersey in the deal, although more could be involved.

Severson was the longest serving member of the Devils after being drafted by New Jersey with the 60th overall selection in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. It's the only team the 28-year-old Canadian has ever played for.

He recorded seven goals and 33 points in 81 games for the Newark-based franchise last season, before adding three points in 12 playoff games as the Devils bowed out in five games to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The 6-foot-2 blueliner had his best season in 2021-22, tallying 11 goals and 46 points in 80 games.

Overall, he recorded 58 goals and 263 points in 647 games over his nine-year career with the New Jersey Devils.

It's two massive moves for the Blue Jackets in a span of 72 hours, as they continue to shake things up this offseason. Severson was a pending unrestricted free agent, but will now likely spend the next eight years of his career in Ohio.

The Jackets are already much better than the product they put on the ice last season, and with two solid defensemen added to the roster in Ivan Provorov and Damon Severson, they figure to be much more competitive in 2023-24.