The Columbus Blue Jackets are promoting the best player in their history to a new role in time for the 2024-25 NHL season. Rick Nash, who was selected with the first overall pick in the 2002 NHL Draft by the Blue Jackets and set several team scoring records as captain during his playing days, has been named the new president of hockey operations.

Additionally, the Blue Jackets announced that they've hired Zach Abdou as senior manager of hockey operations, along with Basil McRae as director of pro scouting.

Nash, who joined the Blue Jackets as a scout in 2013 after the completion of his playing career, has served as assistant general manager for the last five seasons. He's also served as the Blue Jackets director of player personnel.

According to general manager Don Waddell, Nash has played an important role in the Columbus front office and is well-deserving of the promotion.

“Rick Nash is an extremely bright guy who has become an important part of our hockey operations leadership group,” said Waddell via NHL.com “He is very passionate about the Columbus Blue Jackets and this community and has been a great resource for me since I arrived here in late-May. Rick made a significant impact on this organization as a player and will continue to do so in his role as director of hockey operations.”

The Blue Jackets are currently in the midst of training camp and will begin exhibition play on Monday, September 23 on the road against the Buffalo Sabres.

Rick Nash is regarded as the best player in Blue Jackets history

Rick Nash spent the first nine seasons of his NHL in Columbus, where he was named captain in 2008 and recorded two 40-goal seasons. He scored 30 or more goals in seven of those years and earned five All-Star selections.

Traded to the New York Rangers, Nash left as the Blue Jackets' all-time leader in goals and assists. He would later play for the Boston Bruins before retiring from the NHL in 2018, joining Columbus as a scout. His jersey No. 61 was officially retired by the team and raised to the rafters at Nationwide Arena in 2022.

Nash played in a total of 1,060 NHL games with the Blue Jackets, Rangers, and Bruins, scoring 437 goals with 368 assists. He also added 18 goals and 28 assists in 89 career postseason games, which included an appearance in the 2014 Stanley Cup Final with the Rangers.

Additionally, Nash represented his native Canada on the international stage, winning the gold medal in the 2010 Vancouver and 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games.