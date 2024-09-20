It's been a difficult last few weeks for the Columbus Blue Jackets, as they grapple with the shocking and sudden death of forward Johnny Gaudreau. Late last month, Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were struck by a drunk driver and killed while cycling in New Jersey, just a day before they were set to attend their sister's wedding.

While the tragic loss of Gaudreau has left a deep void in the hearts of his family and friends, it has also created a significant gap in the Blue Jackets lineup. Unfortunately, the business of hockey doesn't pause for bereavement, and the team is back on the ice for training camp, preparing for the 2024-25 season under a cloud of remembrance.

To bolster the roster, the Blue Jackets signed forward James van Riemsdyk to a one-year deal. But the question remains — will GM Don Waddell continue to make further moves? According to Chris Johnston of TSN, Columbus continues to gauge the market for another potential addition.

“After that signing, Don Waddell, the Blue Jackets general manager said he still wants to get at least one more forward in-house,” Johnston said on TSN's Insider Trading. “The sense is that the Blue Jackets are willing to be creative in how they do that. I don’t think it will necessarily come in the form of another UFA. They’ll look at PTOs, they’ll look at the waiver wire.

“I think they’re also being pretty active on the trade market, trying to see if maybe there’s some situations around the league, maybe some younger players that could become available from other teams as they work through their own roster issues, trying to get cap compliant by opening night. But the sense is the Blue Jackets will be patient here, and they may end up getting this forward by trade, versus the traditional route in just signing one.”

Stay alert for a possible upcoming deal from the Blue Jackets in the near future.

Could the Blue Jackets poach someone from the Maple Leafs?

While there aren’t many prominent free agents left hoping for a Professional Tryout Offer, NHL Trade Rumors has pointed out that the Blue Jackets might explore trade options with the Toronto Maple Leafs to strengthen their lineup, with the names David Kampf and Calle Jarnkrok being floated as possibilities.

“One potential trade partner is the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are dealing with a crowded forward group and salary cap constraints after signing players like Max Pacioretty and Steven Lorentz on PTOs,” wrote James Wilson of NHL Trade Rumors. “Forwards like David Kampf and Calle Jarnkrok have been mentioned as possible trade targets for Columbus.”

With just under $25 million in cap space, the Columbus Blue Jackets have ample flexibility to make another addition to their roster.