Boone Jenner is back.

The 2023-24 National Hockey League campaign is all but lost for the lowly Columbus Blue Jackets, but the team received some excellent news ahead of a Metropolitan Division tilt with the New Jersey Devils on Friday night.

Boone Jenner, who fractured his jaw on Dec. 8 and hasn't played since, will return to the lineup, the club announced. He was activated from injured reserve on Friday, per the NHL media site.

Jenner missed 15 games due to the ailment, which occurred against the St. Louis Blues. Despite the lengthy six week absence, he remains second on the team with 13 goals, just one behind Kirill Marchenko.

The 30-year-old figures to center the second line with rookie Adam Fantilli and Jack Roslovic against New Jersey, and should be back on the first powerplay unit as well. That would bump Cole Sillinger to PP2.

Boone Jenner's return an enormous boost for lowly Blue Jackets

Jenner took a puck to the face from teammate Ivan Provorov in Dec. 9's 5-2 win over St. Louis. The captain had been playing some of the best hockey of his career at the time of the unfortunate injury, amassing 13 goals and 20 points over 29 games.

Last season, Jenner was excellent, scoring 26 goals and 45 points over 68 contests. His career-high of 30 goals and 49 points was set back in 2015-16, while Brandon Saad and Cam Atkinson were still calling Ohio home.

Jenner will also represent the Blue Jackets at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto next month, a well-deserved honor for the third year captain.

With a 14-21-9 record and 37 points, Columbus is currently sitting No. 28 in the league. The return of Boone Jenner likely won't mean much in the standings, but it will make a huge impact on the intangibles. The captain is a hard-nosed player and a great forechecker that can still score and play against the league's best competition.

Over 15 games without Jenner, the Jackets went 5-6-4 — and 3-4-3 over the past 10 games — to remain in 28th. The club did earn an impressive 4-3 shootout victory over the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Canucks on Monday, though.

With Boone Jenner back on Friday night, the Jackets will look to make it two in a row against the visiting Devils.